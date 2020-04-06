Location Analytics Market Statistics and Research Analysis Released in Latest Report | Oracle Corporation, TIBCO Software Inc, Microsoft Corporation

The research study presented in this report provides a comprehensive and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the Global Location Analytics Market. The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Location Analytics market. We have also provided absolute dollar opportunity and other types of market analysis on the global Location Analytics market.

It takes into account the Revenue, CAGR, volume, value, production, manufacturing cost, consumption, prices, sales, and other key factors related to the global Location Analytics market. All findings and data on the global market for Location Analytics provided in the report are calculated, compiled and verified using advanced and reliable primary and secondary research sources. The regional analysis offered in the report will help you to identify key opportunities of the global Location Analytics market available in different regions and countries.

Competitive Analysis:

The Location Analytics market report highlights key players on the market in order to provide a comprehensive view of competing players on the market. Company profiling includes business overview, organizational profile, recent advancements, portfolio, and key strategies.

The Prominent Key Players in Location Analytics Market Are: Oracle Corporation, TIBCO Software Inc, Microsoft Corporation, Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc, Pitney Bowes Inc, IBM Corporation, Galigeo, Cisco systems, Alteryx Inc, SAP SE

Location Analytics Market Segmentation:

Segmentation on the basis of application:

Risk Management

Emergency Response Management

Customer Management

Remote Monitoring

Supply Chain Planning and Optimization

Sales and Marketing Optimization

Predictive Assets Management

Inventory Management

Others

Segmentation on the basis of software:

Geocoding and Reverse Geocoding

Data Integration and Extract, Transform, and Load

Reporting and Visualization

Thematic Mapping and Spatial Analysis

Content Accelerator and Geofencing

Others

Segmentation on the basis of service:

Consulting Services

System Integration and Deployment

Others

Segmentation on the basis of deployment model:

On-Premises

Hosted

Segmentation on the basis of industry vertical:

BFSI

Retail and Consumer Goods

Government and Defense

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Telecommunications and IT

Energy and Utilities

Transportation and Logistics

Media and Entertainment

Others

Market Size Segmentation by Region & Countries (Customizable):

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, etc)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, etc)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc)

Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc

Key Highlights of the Table of Contents:

• Overview: In addition to a broad overview of the global Location Analytics Analyzers, this section offers a summary of the report to provide an idea of the scope and quality of the research study.

• Analysis of Strategies of Key Players: Market players can use this analysis to gain a competitive advantage over their competitors in the Location Analytics Analyzers.

• Study on Key Market Trends: This section of the report offers a deeper analysis of the latest and future trends of the market.

• Market Forecasts: The report provides accurate and validated estimates of the total market size in terms of value and volume. The report also provides consumption, production, sales, and other forecasts for the Location Analytics Analyzers.

• Regional Growth Analysis: All major regions and countries have been covered in the Location Analytics Analyzers report. Regional analysis can allow market players to tap into unexplored regional markets, establish different strategies for target regions, and compare the development of all regional markets.

• Segment Analysis: The report provides accurate and reliable forecasts of the market share of important segments of the Location Analytics Analyzers. Market participants can use this analysis to make strategic investments in key growth pockets of the Location Analytics Analyzers.

