Low Density Polyethylene Market Report, Price, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2020-25

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Low-Density Polyethylene Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global low-density polyethylene market size reached US$ 34 Billion in 2019. Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) is one of the oldest and most popular thermoplastic materials that are available in the market. It is a semi-rigid and translucent polymer composed of 4,000 to 40,000 carbon atoms. LDPE is formed at high pressure through the free radical polymerization process. It is chemically inert and offers optimal tear and stress crack resistance and electrical insulating properties. Owing to these characteristics, LDPE has gained immense popularity across the globe.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/low-density-polyethylene-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

Owing to its lower cost, excellent flexibility and high chemical resistance, low density polyethylene (LDPE) is used in various end-use industries across the globe. The growing usage of this material in the packaging industry is one of the most significant factors that are bolstering the growth of the market. It is used in the production of floor tiles, shipping envelopes, dropper bottles, tamper-evident, liners, trash bags, and films for food packaging and laminations. Also, LDPE-based compounds are utilized in jacketing and insulating materials for sheathing telecommunication cables as well as wire and cable applications. Besides this, due to its low water absorption and plasticity, low density polyethylene is extensively used in the pipes and fittings industry. Moreover, with rising environmental concerns, the demand for LDPE is increasing as these products are non-toxic and renewable in nature and can be recycled under certain conditions. Looking forward, the market value is projected to reach US$ 43 Billion by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of nearly 3.8% during 2020-2025.

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Inorganic Liquid Detergent

Organic Liquid Detergent

Market Breakup by End-user:

Residential

Commercial

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Convenience Stores

Departmental Stores

Online

Others

Market Summary:

On the geographical front, the market has been classified into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being:

BASF SA

Dow Chemical

Exxon Mobil Corporation

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC)

Sinopec Corporation

Borealis AG

Braskem SA

Chevron Phillips Chemical

DuPont de Nemours

Lone Star Chemical

Petkim Petrokimya Holding A.?.

Total Petrochemicals & Refining USA Inc. (TPRI)

LG Chem Ltd.

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Qatar Petrochemical Company (QAPCO).

Ask Analyst and Download Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/low-density-polyethylene-market

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

If you want to need latest primary and secondary data (2020-2025) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc.. Click request free sample report. We deliver report with-in 24 hours.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800 | www.imarcgroup.com

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800