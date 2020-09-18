Low-Voltage Electric Motor Market Rising Trends, Analysis With Top Key Players 2029-2025

This report also researches and evaluates the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Low-Voltage Electric Motor industry, involving potential opportunity and challenges, drivers and risks. We present the impact assessment of Covid-19 effects on Low-Voltage Electric Motor and market growth forecast based on different scenario (optimistic, pessimistic, very optimistic, most likely etc.).

GLOBAL INFO RESEARCH has lately published a new report titled, *Global Low-Voltage Electric Motor Market 2020 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025*. The researchers have offered a broad understanding of the industry with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces.

Click to view the full report TOC, figure and tables: https://www.globalinforesearch.com/Global-Low-Voltage-Electric-Motor_p495375.html

At the start, the report lays emphasis on the key trends and opportunities that may emerge in the near future and positively impact the overall industry growth. Key drivers that are fuelling the growth are also discussed in the report. Additionally, challenges and restraining factors that are likely to curb the growth in the years to come are put forth by the analysts to prepare the manufacturers for future challenges in advance.

With an aim to broaden the overall picture, the report has segregated the industry based on varied segments including product type, application, and end user. These segments are analysed on the basis of CGAR, size, share, production, and consumption. Geographical analysis is also done by the industry experts, wherein key regions and their growth potential have been studied. This will assist the companies to identify profit-making opportunities in these regions.

Complete profiling of the key players including __ABB, Lenze, Regal Beloit, Siemens, Yaskawa, Brook Crompton, Sicme Motori, Nidec Corp, TMEIC, WEG, Tellhow Shenyang Electric Machine, Shanghai Electric Group, T-T Electric, Nanyang Explosion Protection Group, XEMC, Changsha Motor Factory, Wolong Electric, Jiangsu Dazhong, Yongji Xinshisu Electric Equipment, Haerbin Electric, Simo Motor, SEC Electric Machinery_ is mapped by the report. Besides that, industry experts and researchers have studied the competitive scenario by stressing on the key strategic initiatives adopted by the industry participants. This report will serve as a key instrument for the vendors to gain an inclusive understanding of the present and future scenario of the industry.

What the Report has to Offer?

Size Forecasts: The report has analysed the industry based on the value and volume over the projected period. Other important parameters including price, capacity, cost, revenue, gross margin, sales revenue, and production are also looked into

Future Prospects: The report sheds light on the lucrative business prospects that may prove promising for the players to make future investment

Trend Analysis: The readers will gain an insight into the upcoming trends and developments that may take place in the coming future

Segmental Analysis: Segments such as application, product type, and end user, along with their contribution to the overall industry size, are analysed by the researchers in this section

Regional Analysis: Here, the report examines the present and upcoming developments in varied regions and respective countries

Competitive Analysis: The report here discusses about the key strategic initiatives considered by the key players to sustain their hold. This analysis will surely help the competitors in planning their activities ahead

Table of Content

1 Market Overview

1.1 Low-Voltage Electric Motor Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Low-Voltage Electric Motor Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Synchronous Motors

1.2.3 Induction Motors

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Low-Voltage Electric Motor Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Water Pump

1.3.3 Machine Tool

1.3.4 Medical Equipment

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Overview of Global Low-Voltage Electric Motor Market

1.4.1 Global Low-Voltage Electric Motor Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 ABB

2.1.1 ABB Details

2.1.2 ABB Major Business

2.1.3 ABB SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 ABB Product and Services

2.1.5 ABB Low-Voltage Electric Motor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Lenze

2.2.1 Lenze Details

2.2.2 Lenze Major Business

2.2.3 Lenze SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Lenze Product and Services

2.2.5 Lenze Low-Voltage Electric Motor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Regal Beloit

2.3.1 Regal Beloit Details

2.3.2 Regal Beloit Major Business

2.3.3 Regal Beloit SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Regal Beloit Product and Services

2.3.5 Regal Beloit Low-Voltage Electric Motor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Siemens

2.4.1 Siemens Details

2.4.2 Siemens Major Business

2.4.3 Siemens SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Siemens Product and Services

2.4.5 Siemens Low-Voltage Electric Motor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Yaskawa

2.5.1 Yaskawa Details

2.5.2 Yaskawa Major Business

2.5.3 Yaskawa SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Yaskawa Product and Services

2.5.5 Yaskawa Low-Voltage Electric Motor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Brook Crompton

2.6.1 Brook Crompton Details

2.6.2 Brook Crompton Major Business

2.6.3 Brook Crompton Product and Services

2.6.4 Brook Crompton Low-Voltage Electric Motor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Sicme Motori

2.7.1 Sicme Motori Details

2.7.2 Sicme Motori Major Business

2.7.3 Sicme Motori Product and Services

2.7.4 Sicme Motori Low-Voltage Electric Motor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Nidec Corp

2.8.1 Nidec Corp Details

2.8.2 Nidec Corp Major Business

2.8.3 Nidec Corp Product and Services

2.8.4 Nidec Corp Low-Voltage Electric Motor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 TMEIC

2.9.1 TMEIC Details

2.9.2 TMEIC Major Business

2.9.3 TMEIC Product and Services

2.9.4 TMEIC Low-Voltage Electric Motor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 WEG

2.10.1 WEG Details

2.10.2 WEG Major Business

2.10.3 WEG Product and Services

2.10.4 WEG Low-Voltage Electric Motor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 Tellhow Shenyang Electric Machine

2.11.1 Tellhow Shenyang Electric Machine Details

2.11.2 Tellhow Shenyang Electric Machine Major Business

2.11.3 Tellhow Shenyang Electric Machine Product and Services

2.11.4 Tellhow Shenyang Electric Machine Low-Voltage Electric Motor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 Shanghai Electric Group

2.12.1 Shanghai Electric Group Details

2.12.2 Shanghai Electric Group Major Business

2.12.3 Shanghai Electric Group Product and Services

2.12.4 Shanghai Electric Group Low-Voltage Electric Motor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.13 T-T Electric

2.13.1 T-T Electric Details

2.13.2 T-T Electric Major Business

2.13.3 T-T Electric Product and Services

2.13.4 T-T Electric Low-Voltage Electric Motor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.14 Nanyang Explosion Protection Group

2.14.1 Nanyang Explosion Protection Group Details

2.14.2 Nanyang Explosion Protection Group Major Business

2.14.3 Nanyang Explosion Protection Group Product and Services

2.14.4 Nanyang Explosion Protection Group Low-Voltage Electric Motor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.15 XEMC

2.15.1 XEMC Details

2.15.2 XEMC Major Business

2.15.3 XEMC Product and Services

2.15.4 XEMC Low-Voltage Electric Motor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.16 Changsha Motor Factory

2.16.1 Changsha Motor Factory Details

2.16.2 Changsha Motor Factory Major Business

2.16.3 Changsha Motor Factory Product and Services

2.16.4 Changsha Motor Factory Low-Voltage Electric Motor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.17 Wolong Electric

2.17.1 Wolong Electric Details

2.17.2 Wolong Electric Major Business

2.17.3 Wolong Electric Product and Services

2.17.4 Wolong Electric Low-Voltage Electric Motor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.18 Jiangsu Dazhong

2.18.1 Jiangsu Dazhong Details

2.18.2 Jiangsu Dazhong Major Business

2.18.3 Jiangsu Dazhong Product and Services

2.18.4 Jiangsu Dazhong Low-Voltage Electric Motor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.19 Yongji Xinshisu Electric Equipment

2.19.1 Yongji Xinshisu Electric Equipment Details

2.19.2 Yongji Xinshisu Electric Equipment Major Business

2.19.3 Yongji Xinshisu Electric Equipment Product and Services

2.19.4 Yongji Xinshisu Electric Equipment Low-Voltage Electric Motor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.20 Haerbin Electric

2.20.1 Haerbin Electric Details

2.20.2 Haerbin Electric Major Business

2.20.3 Haerbin Electric Product and Services

2.20.4 Haerbin Electric Low-Voltage Electric Motor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.21 Simo Motor

2.21.1 Simo Motor Details

2.21.2 Simo Motor Major Business

2.21.3 Simo Motor Product and Services

2.21.4 Simo Motor Low-Voltage Electric Motor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.22 SEC Electric Machinery

2.22.1 SEC Electric Machinery Details

2.22.2 SEC Electric Machinery Major Business

2.22.3 SEC Electric Machinery Product and Services

2.22.4 SEC Electric Machinery Low-Voltage Electric Motor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Low-Voltage Electric Motor Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global Low-Voltage Electric Motor Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Low-Voltage Electric Motor Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 Low-Voltage Electric Motor Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Low-Voltage Electric Motor Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Low-Voltage Electric Motor Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Low-Voltage Electric Motor Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America Low-Voltage Electric Motor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Low-Voltage Electric Motor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Low-Voltage Electric Motor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Low-Voltage Electric Motor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Low-Voltage Electric Motor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America Low-Voltage Electric Motor Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Low-Voltage Electric Motor Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Low-Voltage Electric Motor Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States Low-Voltage Electric Motor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Low-Voltage Electric Motor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Low-Voltage Electric Motor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe by Country

6.1 Europe Low-Voltage Electric Motor Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

6.1.1 Europe Low-Voltage Electric Motor Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Low-Voltage Electric Motor Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Low-Voltage Electric Motor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Low-Voltage Electric Motor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Low-Voltage Electric Motor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Low-Voltage Electric Motor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Low-Voltage Electric Motor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific Low-Voltage Electric Motor Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Low-Voltage Electric Motor Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Low-Voltage Electric Motor Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China Low-Voltage Electric Motor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Low-Voltage Electric Motor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Low-Voltage Electric Motor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Low-Voltage Electric Motor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Low-Voltage Electric Motor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7 Australia Low-Voltage Electric Motor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America by Country

8.1 South America Low-Voltage Electric Motor Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America Low-Voltage Electric Motor Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 South America Low-Voltage Electric Motor Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Low-Voltage Electric Motor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Low-Voltage Electric Motor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Low-Voltage Electric Motor Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East & Africa Low-Voltage Electric Motor Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East & Africa Low-Voltage Electric Motor Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Low-Voltage Electric Motor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 Turkey Low-Voltage Electric Motor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Low-Voltage Electric Motor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Low-Voltage Electric Motor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Low-Voltage Electric Motor Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Low-Voltage Electric Motor Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Global Low-Voltage Electric Motor Price by Type (2015-2020)

11 Global Low-Voltage Electric Motor Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Low-Voltage Electric Motor Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Global Low-Voltage Electric Motor Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.3 Global Low-Voltage Electric Motor Price by Application (2015-2020)

12 Market Forecast

12.1 Global Low-Voltage Electric Motor Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2021-2025)

12.2 Low-Voltage Electric Motor Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.2.1 North America Low-Voltage Electric Motor Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.2 Europe Low-Voltage Electric Motor Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Low-Voltage Electric Motor Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.4 South America Low-Voltage Electric Motor Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.5 Middle East & Africa Low-Voltage Electric Motor Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.3 Low-Voltage Electric Motor Market Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.1 Global Low-Voltage Electric Motor Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.2 Global Low-Voltage Electric Motor Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.4 Low-Voltage Electric Motor Market Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.1 Global Low-Voltage Electric Motor Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.2 Global Low-Voltage Electric Motor Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

15.3 Disclaimer

15.4 About US

