Mango oil Market will experience robust expansion in the 2019-2027 forecast period AG Industries, Camden-Grey Essential Oils, Dr. Hauschka Skin Care

Mango oil, known by names such as mango kernel fat and mango butter is oil fraction derived during the processing of mango butter. It is derived from dried mango kernels through solvent extraction or by hydraulic pressure. It is a viscous oil which has excellent spreadability and is ideal for formulating a number of cosmetic creams and lotions. Mango oils derive their emollient and moisturizing properties from their fatty acid contents such as linoleic, stearic, oleic, and palmitic acids.

The soaring demand for mango oils in the cosmetic and personal hygiene industry to manufacture excellent hair conditioners and skincare products has spurred the growth of the mango oil market. Natural blends of mango oils in a number of applications, including aromatherapy has further fuelled the growth of mango oils. Increased consumer spending on aromatherapy, massages, and other holistic treatments to relieve stress, manage pain, alleviate joint pains, improve sleep quality, and boost the immune system has spurred the demand for mango oil. The uses of mango oils in household remedies to treat acne, pimples, dandruff, etc. is anticipated to further augment the growth of the mango oils in the forecast period.

The “Global Mango oil Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverage industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the mango oil market with detailed market segmentation by product, applications, and geography. The global mango oil market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading mango oil market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global mango oil market is segmented on the basis of product and applications. On the basis of product, the mango oil market is segmented into refined mango oil and unrefined mango oil. The mango oil market on the basis of applications is classified into cosmetics, food, pharmaceuticals, and others.REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The major manufacturers covered in this report: AG Industries, Camden-Grey Essential Oils Inc., Dr. Hauschka Skin Care, Inc, Elasta QP, Grant Industries, Manorama Group, MOUNTAIN ROSE HERBS, Plant Therapy Essential Oils, Premier Specialties, Inc, Sundial Brands LLC

Scope of the report:

This research evaluates micro-markets and takes a closer look at the different growth trends, future prospects and regulations that will regulate the industry in the coming years.

Most important Products of Mango oil covered in this report are:

Refined Mango Oil

Unrefined Mango Oil)

Most important Application of Mango oil covered in this report are:

Cosmetics

Food

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Key points from Table of Content:

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. MANGO OIL MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. MANGO OIL MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. MANGO OIL MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. MANGO OIL MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – PRODUCT

8. MANGO OIL MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATIONS

9. MANGO OIL MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

10. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

11. MANGO OIL MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

12. APPENDIX

Scope of the study:

The report conducts a detailed analysis of the evolving market dynamics

It gives a holistic view of various drivers and restraints operating in the market

The forecast spans 6 years and predicts the prospective progress of the sector

It categorizes the prominent product segments and their future growth scenario

The market insights derived after a thorough investigation of the industrial segments and subsegments enable readers make informed decisions.

