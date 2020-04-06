Metabolomics Market Growth, Emerging Trends and Forecast By 2022

Metabolomicsis the study of small molecules called metabolites which are present in cells, tissues, biofluids and organisms. The study of these molecules helps to detect the molecular phenotype as the they represent the underlying state of the cell/tissue.The global Metabolomics market was valued at USD XXX Billion in 2015 and is expected to reach USD XXX Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2021.

The non-invasive nature of metabolomics and its close link to the phenotype make it suitable l for the pharmaceutical, agricultural industries,and preventive healthcare among others. Biomarker discovery and drug safety screens are two applications where metabolomics has already enabled informed decision making. In the future, with the availability of personalised metabolomics, the possibility to track the trends of our own metabolome for personalised drugs and improved treatment strategies will be realised. Personalised treatment is likely to be more effective than our current medical approaches.

Market Dynamics

With rapid development in molecular biology and analytical software the global market for metabolomics is increasing rapidly. Some of the main drivers of the market are as follows:

Increasing development and scope of toxicological studies fuelled by government funding’s and initiatives in this field are a major driver of the metabolomics global market.

Increased awareness about health and diseases and the demand for personalised medicines is also increasing the global market for this technology.

The roadblocks faced by global Metabolomics market are as follows:

The high costs associated with the tools and systems is a major hampering factor for the growth of global metabolomics market.

The lack of skilled professionals in this field is also acting as a roadblock in the development of the global market for metabolomics.

The complexity of the procedure and the reluctance to adopt the new technology by traditional professionals also hamper its growth.

Market Segmentation

The market for metabolomics is segmented on the basis of: product and service type, indication type, application type and geographically. The product and service type are further segregated into metabolomics instruments and metabolomics tools and services.

The detailed bifurcations of the global market is listed below:

By product type and service

o Metabolomics instruments

> Separation techniques

Gas chromatography

Capillary electrophoresis

Ultra-performance liquid chromatography

High performance liquid chromatography

> Detection techniques

Surface based mass analysis

Mass spectrometry

Nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy

o Metabolomics bioinformatics tools and services

> Bioinformatics tools and databases

> Bioinformatics services

By indication

o Neurological disorders

o Cardiovascular disorders

o Cancer

o Inborn errors of metabolism

o Other indications

By application

o Drug discovery

o Personalised medicine

o Nutrigenomic

o Functional genomics

o Toxicology testing

o Biomarker discovery

o Others

By region

o North America

o Europe

o Asia pacific

o LAMEA

Geographic Analysis

Geographically the market is segmented into three different regions: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. North America is dominating the global market for metabolomics with 40% market share in 2015. This dominance is contributed to the developed and advanced research infrastructure and facilities in this region. Also, the ready acceptance of new technologies and personalised medicine along with the presence of a large number of vendors in North America is driving the metabolomics market here.

The next market leader for this technology is Europe with 30% share in global market in 2015. Asia Pacific region is expected to show the highest growth in the global market of metabolomics due to the increased government as well as leading players investments in this region for the development of this technology.

Key Players

The key players who are driving the market of Metabolomics and determine its future are: Agilent Technologies, Inc. (USA), Bruker Corporation (USA), Danaher Corporation (USA), LECO Corporation (USA), Waters Corporation (USA), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (USA), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (USA),Bio crates Life Sciences AG (Austria), Human Metabolome Technologies Inc. (Japan), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), and Metabolon Inc. (USA).

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides in-depth market segmentation that is derived from extensive product mapping exercises, macro-economic factors and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors are delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

