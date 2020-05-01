Metal Finishing Chemicals Market Competitive Landscape Analysis with Forecast by 2026 | Wuhan Jadechem International Trade Co., Ltd., The DOW Chemical Company, Raschig GmbH

Global Metal Finishing Chemicals Market is accounted for $9.12 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $15.98 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. Factors such as rising usage of Durable and Wear Resistant Products, increasing demand in developing countries and high growth in automotive industry are driving the market growth. However, environmentally hazardous is restricting the market growth.

Metal finishing chemicals are used in the printed route boards and other electronic devices. Organization and print of these surfaces is also done with the help of metal finishing chemicals. They are also used in the degreasing and cleaning of metal substrates such as nickel, aluminum and steel. The helpful processes used along with the processes mentioned above are maintenance, polishing, etching, pickling and degreasing.

By Fiber, Polyamide segment is witnessing considerable growth due to growing usage of these chemicals in metal finishing for amazement absorbers, heat sinks, gears, cylinders, and capacitors. Based on geography, Asia Pacific is considered to the fastest growing region. Increasing investments in the metal finishing and plating are the factors fuelling the market growth in this region.

Some of the key players profiled in the Metal Finishing Chemicals Market include Wuhan Jadechem International Trade Co., Ltd., The DOW Chemical Company, Raschig GmbH, Quaker Chemical Corporation, Platform Specialty Products Corporation, NOF Corporation, Metal Finishing Technologies LLC, Mcgean-Rohco, Inc., Industrial Metal Finishing, Inc., Houghton International, Inc., Henkel Corporation, Grauer& Weil India Ltd., Elementis PLC, Coventya, Coral Chemical Company, Chemetall, C.Uyemura& Co., Ltd., Atotech Deutschland GmbH, Advanced Chemical Company and A Brite Company.

Processes Covered:

– Carbonizing

– Anodizing

– Plating

– Electroplating

– Thermal Or Plasma Spray Coating

– Polishing

– Metallic Coatings Process

– Galvanization Process

– Electrolytic Plating Chemical Process

– Electrochemical Conversion

– Chemical Conversion

– Other Processes

Materials Covered:

– Aluminum

– Copper

– Mostly Used Metals

– Zinc

– Chromium

– Nickel

– Precious Metals

– Other Materials

Types Covered:

– Cleaning Chemicals

– Proprietary Chemicals

– Plating Chemicals

– Conversion Coating Chemicals

End Users Covered:

– Electrical & Electronics

– Automotive

– Industrial Machinery

– Aerospace & Defense

– Construction

– Other End Users

