Middle East And Africa Freight And Cargo Market 2019-2027 / Size, Share, Future Growth And Forecast

The report covers the forecast and analysis of the Middle East & Africa Freight & Cargo market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2027 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints of the Middle East & Africa Freight & Cargo market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Middle East & Africa Freight & Cargo market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the Petrochemical market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are bench marked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new products & service launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.

The study provides a decisive view of the Middle East & Africa Freight & Cargo market by segmenting the market based on mode, service, delivery type, industry vertical, regional coverage, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2027. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Rise in the eCommerce business in the Middle East and Africa will intensify the scope of the market in the region over the forecast period. Apart from this, the increase in the export and import business activities will further embellish the expansion of the freight & cargo industry in the Middle East and African market during the period from 2019 to 2027.

In addition to this, large-scale cloud-based functions will propel the demand for freight & cargo activities in the region. Nonetheless, rising crude oil or fuel costs will impede the business expansion over the forecast timeframe. Apparently, complicated trade protection regulations will further obstruct the growth of the Middle East & Africa freight & cargo industry over the forecast timeline.

In terms of mode, the market is sectored into Air, Road, Marine, Rail, and Multimodal.

On the basis of service, the industry is classified into Customs Clearance & Compliance, Insurance, Storage & Packaging, Inventory Management, Booking Management, Carrier Management, and Logistics Design. Based on the delivery type, the industry is divided into Normal and Express. On the basis of industry vertical, the market is classified into Aerospace, Manufacturing, Automotive, Pharmaceutical & Healthcare, FMCG, Retail, Oil & Energy Logistics, and Technology. Based on the regional coverage, the market is divided into Domestic and International.

Some of the key players in the market include Agility, Al-Futtaim Logistics, Ardian Global Express LLC, CEVA Logistics, DHL International GmbH, Dolphin Shipping & Logistics, Expeditors International of Washington, Inc., GAC, Greenways Logistics Intl, and Hellmann Worldwide Logistics WLL.

