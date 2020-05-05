Mobile Content Delivery Network Market Overview, industry Size, Share, Leading Players and Forecast to 2023 , Influence of COVID-19

Global Mobile Content Delivery Network Market Research Report – By Component (Hardware), Type (Video Content Delivery Network, Non-Video Content Delivery Network), End Users (Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecom)- Forecast Till 2023,The mobile content delivery network helps in optimizing the delivery of mobile content over the internet. The mobile content delivery network accelerates media delivery, improves enterprise mobility, and other services delivered to end users. The factors which are driving the market growth of mobile content delivery network are the increasing penetration of smart devices and high-speed internet connectivity.

The expanding use of video content over the internet among users is also propelling the growth of mobile content delivery network market. On Feb 27, 2018, Reliance Jio has gone into strategic partnership with Cisco System, Inc. in creating a mobile content delivery network that is the all-IP network. With this mobile content delivery network, the companies are focusing on optimizing video streaming experience over the wireless network with lower latency and higher performance for Jio users.

Companies such as Akamai Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), AT&T Inc. (U.S.), Ericsson (Sweden), CDNetworks (South Korea), Highwinds Network Group, Inc. (U.S.), are the global providers of mobile content delivery network solution across the world. On April 3, 2018, Akamai Technologies, Inc. has come up with the DDoS Mitigation Solution for the content delivery network to prevent DNS-based DDoS attacks and to protect DNS services. The increasing penetration of digital electronics is also propelling the market growth. The mobile content delivery network is gaining momentum as it offers the fastest delivery of video content to the end users.

Segmentation Of mobile content delivery network Market

The global mobile content delivery network market is segmented into the component, type, end users, and region. The component segment is further sub-segmented as hardware, software, solution, services. The services are sub-segmented into professional and support & maintenance services. While, the solution is segmented into traffic management, reporting, monitoring, data analytics, and data security.

The type is segmented into the video content delivery network and non-video content delivery network. The end users are segmented into government, media and entertainment, IT and telecom, education healthcare, and others. The market is spanned across regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.The global mobile content delivery network market is estimated to reach USD 16 billion by the end of the forecast period of 2023, at a CAGR of 30%.

Source: MRFR Analysis

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global mobile content delivery network market Akamai Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), AT&T Inc. (U.S.), Ericsson (Sweden), CDNetworks (South Korea), Highwinds Network Group, Inc. (U.S.), Internap Corporation (U.S.), Limelight Networks (U.S.), Level 3 Communications (U.S.), ChinaCache (China), PeerApp (U.S.) and among others.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of mobile content delivery network market is studied for regions such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. The North American region is witnessing a huge growth due to increasing penetration of smartphones which is, in turn, propelling the market growth of the mobile content delivery network. Similarly, in the European region, the mobile content delivery network market is gaining traction due to increasing adoption of on-demand cloud service which is propelling the market growth. Whereas, Asia Pacific countries, including China, Japan, and India, are the incipient markets for the mobile content delivery network, and are expected to gain momentum with the increasing demand of high speed of internet connectivity and grow with the highest CAGR in the coming years.

