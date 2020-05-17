Muscle Relaxant Drugs Market Worldwide Industry Analysis and New Market Opportunities Explored | P&S Intelligence

The global muscle relaxant drugs market is growing, due to increasing aging population, increasing incidences of skin diseases and harmful effects of ultra violet radiation. In addition, the increasing usage of neuromuscular blocking agents in surgeries, and increase in disposable income are also driving the growth of the global muscle relaxant drugs market.

The increasing aging population is propelling the growth of the global muscle relaxant drugs market, since the elder population is more prone to illness due to low immunity levels, and high recovery time consumption. Old age is associated with the loss of fibrous tissue, and reduced vascular and glandular network in the layers of skin. In the elderly population, the appearance and characteristics of the skin gets altered, leading to wrinkles, appearance of frown lines, dryness, pigmentary alteration, and sagging of the skin. The muscle relaxant-based procedures help in reducing skin aging, thus giving younger look to a person by revitalizing and tightening the skin.

