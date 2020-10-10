New Trend: Bio-based Isoprene Market Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures With Forecasts Growth by 2025

This report also researches and evaluates the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Bio-based Isoprene industry, involving potential opportunity and challenges, drivers and risks. We present the impact assessment of Covid-19 effects on Bio-based Isoprene and market growth forecast based on different scenario (optimistic, pessimistic, very optimistic, most likely etc.).

The research report published by GLOBAL INFO RESEARCH is a comprehensive study of the global Bio-based Isoprene market. The subject matter experts and team of highly-skilled researchers have put in hours of work to collate an authentic research report on the global Bio-based Isoprene market. Analysts have studied the various products in the market and offered an unbiased opinion about the factors that likely to drive the market and restrain it. For a detailed study, researchers have used primary and secondary research methodologies. Analysts have also studied the key milestones of achieved by the global Bio-based Isoprene market and compared it to the current market trends to give the readers a holistic picture of the market.

For making the research report exhaustive, the analysts have included Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis. Both these assess the path the market is likely to take by factoring strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. The Porter’s five forces analysis elucidates the intensity of the competitive rivalry and the bargaining power of suppliers and buyers. Furthermore, the research report also presents an in-depth explanation of the emerging trends in the global Bio-based Isoprene market and the disruptive technologies that could be key areas for investment.

Click to view the full report TOC, figure and tables: https://www.globalinforesearch.com/Global-Bio-based-Isoprene_p502326.html

The following Companies as the Key Players in the Global Bio-based Isoprene Market Research Report:

Braskem

Gevo Inc

Genencor (DuPont)

Ajinomoto

Yokohama Rubber Company

GlycosBio

Regions Covered in the Global Bio-based Isoprene Market:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The scope of the Report:

The research report includes segmentation of the global Bio-based Isoprene market on the basis of application, technology, end users, and region. Each segment gives a microscopic view of the market. It delves deeper into the changing political scenario and the environmental concerns that are likely to shape the future of the market. Furthermore, the segment includes graphs to give the readers a bird’s eye view.

Last but not the least, the research report on global Bio-based Isoprene market profiles some of the leading companies. It mentions their strategic initiatives and provides a brief about their structure. Analysts have also mentioned the research and development statuses of these companies and their provided complete information about their existing products and the ones in the pipeline.

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global Bio-based Isoprene market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the global Bio-based Isoprene market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting global Bio-based Isoprene market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

Table of Content

1 Market Overview

1.1 Bio-based Isoprene Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Bio-based Isoprene Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Microbial Fermentation

1.2.3 Chemical Conversion

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Bio-based Isoprene Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Automobile Tires

1.3.3 Medical Appliances

1.3.4 Footwear

1.3.5 Sporting Goods

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Overview of Global Bio-based Isoprene Market

1.4.1 Global Bio-based Isoprene Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Braskem

2.1.1 Braskem Details

2.1.2 Braskem Major Business

2.1.3 Braskem SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Braskem Product and Services

2.1.5 Braskem Bio-based Isoprene Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Gevo Inc

2.2.1 Gevo Inc Details

2.2.2 Gevo Inc Major Business

2.2.3 Gevo Inc SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Gevo Inc Product and Services

2.2.5 Gevo Inc Bio-based Isoprene Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Genencor (DuPont)

2.3.1 Genencor (DuPont) Details

2.3.2 Genencor (DuPont) Major Business

2.3.3 Genencor (DuPont) SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Genencor (DuPont) Product and Services

2.3.5 Genencor (DuPont) Bio-based Isoprene Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Ajinomoto

2.4.1 Ajinomoto Details

2.4.2 Ajinomoto Major Business

2.4.3 Ajinomoto SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Ajinomoto Product and Services

2.4.5 Ajinomoto Bio-based Isoprene Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Yokohama Rubber Company

2.5.1 Yokohama Rubber Company Details

2.5.2 Yokohama Rubber Company Major Business

2.5.3 Yokohama Rubber Company SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Yokohama Rubber Company Product and Services

2.5.5 Yokohama Rubber Company Bio-based Isoprene Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 GlycosBio

2.6.1 GlycosBio Details

2.6.2 GlycosBio Major Business

2.6.3 GlycosBio Product and Services

2.6.4 GlycosBio Bio-based Isoprene Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Bio-based Isoprene Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global Bio-based Isoprene Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Bio-based Isoprene Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 Bio-based Isoprene Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Bio-based Isoprene Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Bio-based Isoprene Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Bio-based Isoprene Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America Bio-based Isoprene Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Bio-based Isoprene Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Bio-based Isoprene Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Bio-based Isoprene Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Bio-based Isoprene Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America Bio-based Isoprene Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Bio-based Isoprene Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Bio-based Isoprene Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States Bio-based Isoprene Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Bio-based Isoprene Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Bio-based Isoprene Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe by Country

6.1 Europe Bio-based Isoprene Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

6.1.1 Europe Bio-based Isoprene Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Bio-based Isoprene Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Bio-based Isoprene Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Bio-based Isoprene Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Bio-based Isoprene Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Bio-based Isoprene Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Bio-based Isoprene Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific Bio-based Isoprene Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Bio-based Isoprene Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Bio-based Isoprene Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China Bio-based Isoprene Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Bio-based Isoprene Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Bio-based Isoprene Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Bio-based Isoprene Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Bio-based Isoprene Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7 Australia Bio-based Isoprene Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America by Country

8.1 South America Bio-based Isoprene Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America Bio-based Isoprene Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 South America Bio-based Isoprene Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Bio-based Isoprene Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Bio-based Isoprene Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Bio-based Isoprene Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East & Africa Bio-based Isoprene Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East & Africa Bio-based Isoprene Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Bio-based Isoprene Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 Turkey Bio-based Isoprene Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Bio-based Isoprene Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Bio-based Isoprene Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Bio-based Isoprene Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Bio-based Isoprene Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Global Bio-based Isoprene Price by Type (2015-2020)

11 Global Bio-based Isoprene Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Bio-based Isoprene Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Global Bio-based Isoprene Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.3 Global Bio-based Isoprene Price by Application (2015-2020)

12 Market Forecast

12.1 Global Bio-based Isoprene Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2021-2025)

12.2 Bio-based Isoprene Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.2.1 North America Bio-based Isoprene Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.2 Europe Bio-based Isoprene Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Bio-based Isoprene Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.4 South America Bio-based Isoprene Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.5 Middle East & Africa Bio-based Isoprene Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.3 Bio-based Isoprene Market Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.1 Global Bio-based Isoprene Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.2 Global Bio-based Isoprene Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.4 Bio-based Isoprene Market Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.1 Global Bio-based Isoprene Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.2 Global Bio-based Isoprene Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

15.3 Disclaimer

15.4 About US

About Us:

GlobaI Info Research（GIR） is a report publisher, a customer, interest-based suppliers. Is in the best interests of our clients, they determine our every move. At the same time, we have great respect for the views of customers. With the improvement of the quality of our research, we develop custom interdisciplinary and comprehensive solution. For further development, we will do better and better. GlobalInfoResearch will with excellent professional knowledge and experience to carry out all aspects of our business. At the same time, we will thoroughly look for information, to give a more comprehensive development.

Contact US

Global Info Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +86-13660489451 00852-58197708(HK)

Add:FLAT/RM A 9/F SILVERCORP INTERNATIONAL TOWER 707-713 NATHAN ROAD MONGKOK KL HONG KONG