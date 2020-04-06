Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market 2020-2029 Latest Trends, Demand and Analysis | Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, BioMerieux S.A., Agilent Technologies Inc

The research study presented in this report provides a comprehensive and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market. The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) market. We have also provided absolute dollar opportunity and other types of market analysis on the global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) market.

It takes into account the Revenue, CAGR, volume, value, production, manufacturing cost, consumption, prices, sales, and other key factors related to the global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) market. All findings and data on the global market for Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) provided in the report are calculated, compiled and verified using advanced and reliable primary and secondary research sources. The regional analysis offered in the report will help you to identify key opportunities of the global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) market available in different regions and countries.

Competitive Analysis:

The Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) market report highlights key players on the market in order to provide a comprehensive view of competing players on the market. Company profiling includes business overview, organizational profile, recent advancements, portfolio, and key strategies.

The Prominent Key Players in Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Are: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, BioMerieux S.A., Agilent Technologies Inc, Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Qiagen N.V., Illumina Inc, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Ltd., Beijing Genomics Co. Ltd., Beckman Coulter (A Subsidiary of Danaher), Pacific Biosciences of California Inc

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Segmentation:

Segmentation on the basis of product & services:

Consumables

Platforms

Services

Segmentation on the basis of technology:

Whole Genome Sequencing

Whole Exome Sequencing

RNA Sequencing

Targeted Re-sequencing

Others

Segmentation on the basis of application:

Drug Discovery

Personalized Medicine and Genetic Screening

Disease Diagnosis

Agriculture and Animal Research

Others

Segmentation on the basis of end-user:

Academic institutes & research centres

Hospitals & clinics

Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies

Others

Market Size Segmentation by Region & Countries (Customizable):

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, etc)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, etc)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc)

Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc

Key Highlights of the Table of Contents:

• Overview: In addition to a broad overview of the global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Analyzers, this section offers a summary of the report to provide an idea of the scope and quality of the research study.

• Analysis of Strategies of Key Players: Market players can use this analysis to gain a competitive advantage over their competitors in the Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Analyzers.

• Study on Key Market Trends: This section of the report offers a deeper analysis of the latest and future trends of the market.

• Market Forecasts: The report provides accurate and validated estimates of the total market size in terms of value and volume. The report also provides consumption, production, sales, and other forecasts for the Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Analyzers.

• Regional Growth Analysis: All major regions and countries have been covered in the Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Analyzers report. Regional analysis can allow market players to tap into unexplored regional markets, establish different strategies for target regions, and compare the development of all regional markets.

• Segment Analysis: The report provides accurate and reliable forecasts of the market share of important segments of the Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Analyzers. Market participants can use this analysis to make strategic investments in key growth pockets of the Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Analyzers.

