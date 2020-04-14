DelveInsight’s “Open-angle glaucoma Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2028“ (7MM) report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical, and forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of OAG in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan. The report provides the current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies, the current and forecasted market size of OAG from 2017 to 2028 segmented by the seven major markets.

The current treatment management of the disease focuses on lowering intraocular pressure (IOP) with the current class of drugs, like prostaglandin analogs, beta-blockers, alpha-agonists, and carbonic anhydrase inhibitors. However, these treatments have not helped all patients. Some patients continue to experience deterioration in the optic nerve even though their IOPs are within the normal range. Besides these pharmacological treatment measurements, incisional surgery, laser surgery, and medication are also preferred.

There are several unmet needs in the management of this indication and more than a dozen companies have shifted their focus towards this therapeutic area. To name a few, Allergan, Sun Pharma, Laboratorios Sophia, Perrigo Company, Inotek Pharmaceutical, Santen Pharmaceutical, Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical, Sylentis, Envisia Therapeutics, Santen/Ono Pharmaceutical, Nicox Ophthalmics and others.

Geography Covered

• The United States

• EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

• Japan

Study Period: 2017-2028

Open-angle glaucoma – Disease Understanding and Treatment Algorithm

Open-angle glaucoma (OAG) is a progressive form of glaucoma in which the channel formed between the iris and the cornea remains open and tissue changes along the channel, which gradually reduces the drainage of the aqueous humor through the trabecular meshwork of the eye’s anterior chamber. It is the most common form of glaucoma which accounts for majority of the glaucoma cases. The term “Open-Angle” refers to the angle where the iris meets the cornea and is as wide and open as it should be. OAG is mainly caused by the slow clogging of the drainage canals, resulting in increased eye pressure.

In OAG, there are characteristic optic nerve changes (damage) associated with open angles (the area between the iris and cornea) and elevated eye ressure. The risk factors associated with open-angle glaucoma include elevated intraocular pressure (IOP), age >60 years, genetic predisposition, certain eye characteristics (such as a pupillary defect, thin cornea, myopia), low educational status, smoking, African descent, and visual problems (such as ocular hypertension, larger horizontal or vertical cup disc ratio, greater Humphrey visual field pattern deviation, asymmetries in the visual field, and IOP).

OAG is primarily divided into two subtypes, i.e., Primary OAG and Secondary OAG. The risk factors of OAG are divided into four categories, general factors, ocular factors, nonocular factors, and ocular hypertension.

DelveInsight’s OAG market report gives a thorough understanding of the OAG by including details, such as disease definition, classification, symptoms, etiology, pathophysiology, diagnostic trends. It also provides treatment algorithms.

Open-angle glaucoma – Epidemiology

The Open-angle glaucoma (OAG) epidemiology division provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders (KOL). This part of the DelveInsight’s report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with undertaken assumptions.

The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology [segmented by Total Prevalence of Glaucoma in the 7MM, Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Open-Angle Glaucoma , Gender- Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Open-Angle Glaucoma, Age – Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Open-Angle Glaucoma and Type – Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Open-Angle Glaucoma] scenario of OAG in the 7MM Countries covering United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2028.

As per DelveInsight’s analysis, a higher percentage of diagnosed prevalence of OAG was observed for females, in comparison to males, in all the 7MM countries. DelveInsight’s analysts have assessed that the total prevalent population of Glaucoma in the 7MM was 9,819,080 in 2017. In addition to this it was also assessed that among those with glaucoma in the 7MM, more than 8.5 million were diagnosed with OAG. DelveInsight’s estimate suggests that the United States witnessed highest number of cases with OAG, as compared to other 7MM countries. As per DelveInsight’s estimates, the country accounted for approximately 2,749,378 cases in 2017.

Among the EU-5 countries, Germany accounted for the highest number of glaucoma cases in 2017, which was observed to be equivalent to more than 25% of the total affected population in this region. The number of cases for glaucoma was observed to be 1,041,889 in the country for 2017. However, Spain accounted for the lowest number of glaucoma cases in 2017, which was approximately 13.33% of the total affected population of EU-5 countries. According to the DelveInsight’s analysts, Japan accounted for second-highest number of OAG patients, i.e., 28.79% of the total OAG population in the 7MM countries. According to DelveInsight’s assessment, it has been observed that OAG prevalence varied across the 7MM countries, based on age-specific prevalence of the disease. For instance, the highest proportion was observed in 70-79 years age group in the US, while in the EU-5 countries, people aged ?80 years accounted for the maximum patient pool. In contrast, middle age population aged 40-49 years contributed highest patient pool in Japan.

Open-angle glaucoma – Drug Chapters

This segment of the Open-angle glaucoma (OAG) report encloses the detailed analysis of marketed drugs and late-stage (Phase-III and Phase-II) pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.

The treatment and market of OAG are dependent on class of drugs, like prostaglandin analogs, beta-blockers, alpha-agonists, and carbonic anhydrase inhibitors. In emerging therapies following drugs are there Bimatoprost SR (Allergan), PDP – 716 (Sun Pharma), Trabodenoson (Inotek Pharmaceuticals), DE-30A (Santen), and others.

Allergan’s drug candidate, Bimatoprost SR is a biodegradable sustained-release implant, which is currently under development in phase III for the treatment of OAG and ocular hypertension. The solid, rod-shaped implant consists of the prostaglandin analog (PGA) bimatoprost within the company’s Novadur platform for drug delivery. In July 2019, the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) accepted Allergan’s new drug application for bimatoprost sustained-release in patients with OAG or ocular hypertension. The FDA is expected to take action on the NDA by the end of the first half of 2020.

PDP – 716 is the once-a-day formulation of Brimonidine developed using SPARC’s TearActTM Technology for treatment of Glaucoma by Sun Pharma. PDP – 716 provides dosing convenience to patients compared to a currently marketed product that requires thrice-a-day dosing. SPARC initiated the pivotal Phase III study for PDP – 716 in the USA. The study is randomizing patients and is expected to be completed by Q4 FY 2019-20. SPARC is in discussion with potential partners for licensing of PDP – 716.

Inotek Pharmaceuticals is another pharma key player who is developing novel formulation for treatment of OAG. Trabodenoson (INO-8875) is a drop-administered drug candidate developed by Inotek Pharmaceuticals. It is a monotherapy delivered in an eye drop formulation, as well as a fixed-dose combination that includes trabodenoson plus latanoprost, which is referred to as FDC (Fixed-Dose Combination) product.

Among all these mentioned companies Santen is constantly working to meet the unmet needs of the OAG. Two of its products are in pipeline (phase II and Phase III), i.e., DE-130A and Sepetaprost (ONO-9054). DE-130A is an ophthalmic emulsion of a prostaglandin F2? derivative, for the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. This product is in phase III clinical development stage. Santen recently initiated the phase III trial in Europe and Asia. On the other hand, ONO-9054 is a once-daily prostaglandin eye drop drug product with a novel, dual-mode of action that activates both FP and EP3 receptors (both FP and EP3 receptors are prostaglandin receptors). ONO-9054 is expected to show a superior intraocular pressure (IOP) lowering effect compared to FP receptor agonists.

The company has completed the Phase II clinical trial of ONO-9054 for the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension in the US. In the future, Santen will seek manufacturing and marketing approval for ONO-9054 on a worldwide basis. There are several other product in the clinical development for the treatment of OAG.

Open-angle glaucoma – Market Outlook

The Open-angle glaucoma (OAG) market outlook of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted trend of the market by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand for better technology.

This segment gives a thorough detail of market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria’s, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market, and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.

As per the assessment by DelveInsight’s analysts, it has been observed that the market size of OAG was observed to be USD 3,316.70 million in in 2017, in the 7MM. For OAG, the market size was accessed on the the bases of currently prescribed treatment option, i.e., Prostaglandin analogs, Beta-blockers, Carbonic anhydrase inhibitors, Miotics, Alpha-2-selective adrenergic agonists, and other treatment regimens which remains the mainstay of OAG therapeutic market, and these include the specific approved therapies for each of these classes. In addition, the therapeutic market of OAG shall significantly rise in coming years, owing to the expected launch of targeted therapies. Among all the seven major markets, the United States covers the major market share that accounts for 41.01% of the 7MM. In 2017, the market size was accessed to be USD 1,360.29 million in the country.

The products which are anticipated to be launched in the 7MM include Bimatoprost SR (Sustained-Release; Allergan), DE-117 (omidenepag isopropyl; Santen Pharmaceutical); PRO-122 (Laboratorios Sophia); PDP – 716 (Brimonidine; Sun Pharma); Sepetaprost (DE-126/ONO-9054: Santen/Ono Pharmaceutical); NCX 470 (Nicox Ophthalmics) and Nyxol (Phentolamine Mesylate: Ocuphire Pharma). However, in addition to this, it is anticipated that Aerie Pharma with its two products ROCKLATAN and RHOPRESSA will definitely enter the open-angle glaucoma market of Europe. Besides this Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (SPARC) is also expecting the launch of its product PDP – 716 (Brimonidine). In addition to this, a product named), DE-130A (of Santen Pharmaceutical is also anticipated to be launched in the European countries. ROCKLATAN and RHOPRESSA are approved in the US and recently Aerie pharma received a positive opinion from the CHMP. This positive opinion will help in the smooth launch of RHOPRESSA (under the name RHOKIINSA).

Some of these products have completed the late clinical stages of development, while others are in ongoing late clinical development stages. These drug candidates have shown very promising results and it has been anticipated by DelveInsight’s analysts that completion of clinical development and launch of these products in the market, might increase the market share of these companies, and besides this, patients of OAG will have better management practices. According to our assessment, potential emerging candidates shall launch in the upcoming years of the forecast period [2019-2028], and with their anticipated launch, the market size of open-angle glaucoma will also experience significant growth.

Open-angle glaucoma (OAG) – Drugs Uptake

This section focusses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the market or will get launched in the market during the study period from 2017 to 2028. The analysis covers market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies and sales of each drug.

This helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs, and allowing the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

The dynamics of OAG market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the diagnosis methodologies, raising awareness of the diseases, incremental healthcare spending across the world and expected the launch of emerging therapies during the forecast period of 2019-2028. Companies across the globe are thoroughly working toward the development of new treatment therapies for chronic wounds.

To meet the unmet need of the market and to provide better versions of current treatment practices, several companies have shifted their focus toward this therapeutic area, and several therapies are expected to enter the treatment market of OAG during our forecast period, including In emerging therapies following drugs are there Bimatoprost SR (Allergan), PDP – 716 (Sun Pharma.), Trabodenoson (Inotek Pharmaceuticals), DE-130A (Santen), and others.

Table of contents

1. Key Insights

2. Open-Angle Glaucoma (OAG): Market Overview at a Glance

2.1. Total Market Share (%) Distribution of OAG in 2017

2.2. Total Market Share (%) Distribution of OAG in 2028

3. Open-Angle Glaucoma: Disease Background and Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Classification of Open-Angle Glaucoma

3.3. Signs and Symptoms of Open-Angle Glaucoma

3.4. Risk Factors of Open-Angle Glaucoma

3.4.1. General

3.4.2. Ocular

3.4.3. Nonocular

3.4.4. Ocular Hypertension

3.5. Pathophysiology of Open-Angle Glaucoma

3.6. Genes Involved in Primary Open-Angle Glaucoma

3.6.1. Myocilin (MYOC, OMIM #601652)

3.6.2. Optineurin (OPTN, OMIM #602432)

3.6.3. TANK-binding Kinase-1 (TBK1)

3.6.4. WD-repeat domain 36 (WDR36, OMIM 609669)

3.7. Diagnosis of Open-Angle Glaucoma

3.7.1. Diagnosis of Primary Open-Angle Glaucoma

3.7.2. Diagnosis of Secondary Open-Angle Glaucoma

4. Epidemiology and Patient Population

4.1. Key Findings

4.2. Total Prevalence of Glaucoma in the 7MM

4.3. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Open-Angle Glaucoma in the 7MM

5. United States Epidemiology

5.1. Assumptions and Rationale

5.2. Total Prevalence of Glaucoma in the United States

5.3. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Open-Angle Glaucoma in the United States

5.4. Gender- Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Open-Angle Glaucoma in the United States

5.5. Age-Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Open-Angle Glaucoma in the United States

5.6. Type – Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Open-Angle Glaucoma in the United States

6. EU5 Epidemiology

6.1. Germany Epidemiology

6.1.1. Assumptions and Rationale

6.1.2. Total Prevalence of Glaucoma in Germany

6.1.3. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Open-Angle Glaucoma in Germany

6.1.4. Gender- Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Open-Angle Glaucoma in Germany

6.1.5. Age-Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Open-Angle Glaucoma in Germany

6.1.6. Type – Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Open-Angle Glaucoma in Germany

6.2. France Epidemiology

6.2.1. Assumptions and rationale

6.2.2. Total Prevalence of Glaucoma in France

6.2.3. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Open-Angle Glaucoma in France

6.2.4. Gender- Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Open-Angle Glaucoma in France

6.2.5. Age-Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Open-Angle Glaucoma in France

6.2.6. Type – Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Open-Angle Glaucoma in France

6.3. Italy Epidemiology

6.3.1. Assumptions and Rationale

6.3.2. Total Prevalence of Glaucoma in Italy

6.3.3. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Open-Angle Glaucoma in Italy

6.3.4. Gender- Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Open-Angle Glaucoma in Italy

6.3.5. Age-Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Open-Angle Glaucoma in Italy

6.3.6. Type – Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Open-Angle Glaucoma in Italy

6.4. Spain Epidemiology

6.4.1. Assumptions and Rationale

6.4.2. Total Prevalence of Glaucoma in Spain

6.4.3. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Open-Angle Glaucoma in Spain

6.4.4. Gender- Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Open-Angle Glaucoma in Spain

6.4.5. Age-Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Open-Angle Glaucoma in Spain

6.4.6. Type – Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Open-Angle Glaucoma in Spain

6.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology

6.5.1. Assumptions and Rationale

6.5.2. Total Prevalence of Glaucoma in the United Kingdom

6.5.3. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Open-Angle Glaucoma in the United Kingdom

6.5.4. Gender- Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Open-Angle Glaucoma in the United Kingdom

6.5.5. Age-Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Open-Angle Glaucoma in the United Kingdom

6.5.6. Type – Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Open-Angle Glaucoma in the United Kingdom

7. Japan Epidemiology

7.1. Assumptions and Rationale

7.1.1. Total Prevalence of Glaucoma in Japan

7.1.2. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Open-Angle Glaucoma in Japan

7.1.3. Gender- Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Open-Angle Glaucoma in Japan

7.1.4. Age-Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Open-Angle Glaucoma in Japan

7.1.5. Type – Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Open-Angle Glaucoma in Japan

8. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

8.1. Treatment Algorithm for Open-Angle Glaucoma

8.2. Treatment and Management for Open-Angle Glaucoma

8.2.1. Basis for Treatment

8.2.2. Available Treatment Options

8.2.3. Medical (Pharmaceutical) Treatment

8.2.4. Laser Trabeculoplasty

8.2.5. Surgery

8.3. Prognosis and Follow-up of Open-Angle Glaucoma

8.3.1. Prognosis

8.3.2. Frequency of Follow-up

8.3.3. Therapy Modification

8.3.4. Effectiveness of Treatment

8.4. Management of Patients with Severe, Irreversible Vision Loss

9. Unmet Needs

10. Marketed Products

10.1. Marketed Products And Their Relative Therapeutic Classes

10.2. ROCKLATAN: Aerie Pharmaceuticals

10.2.1. Product Description

10.2.2. Regulatory Milestones

10.2.3. Clinical Development

10.2.4. Safety and efficacy

10.2.5. Adverse Reaction

10.2.6. Product Profile

10.3. Rhopressa: Aerie Pharmaceuticals

10.3.1. Product Description

10.3.2. Regulatory Milestones

10.3.3. Clinical Development

10.3.4. Safety and efficacy

10.3.5. Product Profile

10.4. XELPROS (latanoprost ophthalmic emulsion) 0.005%: Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Limited

10.4.1. Product Description

10.4.2. Regulatory Milestones

10.4.3. Clinical Development

10.4.4. Product Profile

10.5. EYBELIS Ophthalmic Solution 0.002% (DE-117, Omidenepag isopropyl): Santen Pharmaceutical/ Ube Industries

10.5.1. Product Description

10.5.2. Regulatory Milestones

10.5.3. Clinical Development

10.5.4. Safety and efficacy

10.5.5. Product Profile

10.6. VYZULTA: Bausch and Lomb

10.6.1. Product Description

10.6.2. Regulatory Milestones

10.6.3. Clinical Development

10.6.4. Safety and efficacy

10.6.5. Product Profile

10.7. TAPCOM/ DE-111 (Tafluprost/timolol maleate): Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

10.7.1. Product Description

10.7.2. Regulatory Milestones

10.7.3. Clinical Development

10.7.4. Product Profile

10.8. GLANATEC: D.Western Therapeutics Institute (DWTI)/Kowa LTD.

10.8.1. Product Description

10.8.2. Regulatory Milestones

10.8.3. Clinical Development

10.8.4. Safety and Efficacy

10.8.5. Product Profile

10.9. SIMBRINZA (brinzolamide/brimonidine tartrate ophthalmic suspension) 1%/0.2%: Alcon Research

10.9.1. Product Description

10.9.2. Regulatory Milestones

10.9.3. Clinical Development

10.9.4. Safety and efficacy

10.9.5. Product Profile

10.10. ZIOPTAN (tafluprost): Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.

10.10.1. Product Description

10.10.2. Regulatory Milestones

10.10.3. Clinical Development

10.10.4. Safety and efficacy

10.10.5. Product Profile

10.11. DuoTrav PQ (travoprost/timolol): Novartis/Alcon Research

10.11.1. Product Description

10.11.2. Regulatory Milestones

10.11.3. Clinical Development

10.11.4. Safety and efficacy

10.11.5. Product Profile

10.12. TRAVATAN Z (travoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.004%: Alcon Research, a Novartis company

10.12.1. Product Description

10.12.2. Regulatory Milestones

10.12.3. Clinical Development

10.12.4. Safety and efficacy

10.12.5. Product Profile

10.13. LUMIGAN 0.01% (bimatoprost ophthalmic solution): Allergan

10.13.1. Product Description

10.13.2. Regulatory Milestones

10.13.3. Clinical Development

10.13.4. Product Profile

11. Emerging Therapies

11.1. Key Cross Competition

11.2. Bimatoprost SR (Sustained-Release): Allergan

11.2.1. Product Description

11.2.2. Other Developmental Activities

11.2.3. Clinical Development

11.2.4. Safety and Efficacy

11.2.5. Product Profile

11.3. PDP-716: Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Limited (SPARC)

11.3.1. Product Description

11.3.2. Other Developmental Activities

11.3.3. Clinical Development

11.3.4. Safety and Efficacy

11.3.5. Product Profile

11.4. PRO-12: Laboratorios Sophia S.A de C.V.

11.4.1. Product Description

11.4.2. Clinical Development

11.4.3. Safety and Efficacy

11.4.4. Product Profile

11.5. Brinzolamide Ophthalmic Suspension 1%: Perrigo Company

11.5.1. Product Description

11.5.2. Clinical Development

11.5.3. Product Profile

11.6. Trabodenoson: Inoteck

11.6.1. Product Description

11.6.2. Other Developmental Activities

11.6.3. Clinical Development

11.6.4. Safety and Efficacy

11.6.5. Product Profile

11.7. DE-130A (latanoprost): Santen Pharmaceutical

11.7.1. Product Description

11.7.2. Clinical Development

11.7.3. Product Profile

11.8. CKD-351: Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical

11.8.1. Product Description

11.8.2. Other Developmental Activities

11.8.3. Clinical Development

11.8.4. Product Profile

11.9. OTX-TP (Travoprost): Ocular Therapeutix

11.9.1. Product Description

11.9.2. Other Developmental Activities

11.9.3. Clinical Development

11.9.4. Product Profile

11.10. Sepetaprost (DE-126/ONO-9054): Santen Inc./Ono Pharmaceutical

11.10.1. Product Description

11.10.2. Other Development Activities

11.10.3. Clinical Development

11.10.4. Product Profile

11.11. NCX 470: Nicox Ophthalmics

11.11.1. Product Description

11.11.2. Other Developmental Activities

11.11.3. Clinical Development

11.11.4. Product Profile

11.12. Bamosiran (SYL040012): Sylentis

11.12.1. Product Description

11.12.2. Other Developmental Activities

11.12.3. Clinical Development

11.12.4. Product Profile

11.13. ENV515 (Travoprost XR): Envisia Therapeutics

11.13.1. Product Description

11.13.2. Other Developmental Activities

11.13.3. Clinical Development

11.13.4. Product Profile

11.14. Nyxol (Phentolamine Mesylate): Ocuphire Pharma

11.14.1. Product Description

11.14.2. Clinical Development

11.14.3. Product Profile

11.15. POLAT-001: Peregrine Ophthalmic

11.15.1. Product Description

11.15.2. Other Developmental Activities

11.15.3. Clinical Development

11.15.4. Product Profile

12. Open-Angle Glaucoma (OAG): 7MM Market Analysis

12.1. Key Findings

12.1.1. Market Size of Open-Angle Glaucoma in 7MM

12.1.2. Market Size of Open-Angle Glaucoma by Therapies in the 7MM

13. United States: Market Outlook

13.1. United States Market Size

13.1.1. Total Market size of Open-Angle Glaucoma in the United States

13.1.2. Market Size of Open-Angle Glaucoma by Therapies in the US

14. EU-5 countries: Market Outlook

14.1. Germany Market Size

14.1.1. Total Market size of Open-Angle Glaucoma in Germany

14.1.2. Market Size of Open-Angle Glaucoma by therapies in Germany

14.2. France Market Size

14.2.1. Total Market size of Open-Angle Glaucoma in France

14.2.2. Market Size of Open-Angle Glaucoma by therapies in France

14.3. Italy Market Size

14.3.1. Total Market size of Open-Angle Glaucoma in Italy

14.3.2. Market Size of Open-Angle Glaucoma by therapies in Italy

14.4. Spain Market Size

14.4.1. Total Market size of Open-Angle Glaucoma in Spain

14.4.2. Market Size of Open-Angle Glaucoma by therapies in Spain

14.5. United Kingdom Market Size

14.5.1. Total Market size of Open-Angle Glaucoma in the United Kingdom

14.5.2. Market Size of Open-Angle Glaucoma by therapies in the UK

15. Japan Market Outlook

15.1. Japan Market Size

15.1.1. Total Market size of Open-Angle Glaucoma in Japan

15.1.2. Market Size of Open-Angle Glaucoma by therapies in Japan

16. Market Drivers

17. Market Barriers

18. Appendix

18.1. Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight