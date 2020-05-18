Osteoporosis Drugs Market Recent Trends and Developments, Challenges and Opportunities | P&S Intelligence

The osteoporosis drugs market is growing due to the rising geriatric population, increasing incidence of osteoporosis in post-menopausal women, prevalence of osteoporosis in general, and unhealthy lifestyle resulting in poor bone health. The market valued $8,835.4 million in 2015, and is projected to advance at a 3.8% CAGR during the forecast period (2016–2022), garnering $11,482.1 million by 2022. Osteoporosis is a progressive disease of the bones, in which the bone density is reduced. The drugs which are used to treat this disease and prevent fractures are termed as osteoporosis drugs.

The osteoporosis drugs market is observing the trend of increasing awareness about the disease and its possible management and treatment methods. With the rising incidence of osteoporosis, many organizations are focusing on creating awareness among the masses regarding it via various campaigns and programs. For instance, the International Osteoporosis Foundation has tasked itself with making people aware about the disease as well as bone health. For the same purpose, Nestlé partnered with the foundation to spread awareness about the preventive measures for osteoporosis.

The osteoporosis drugs market is witnessing growth due to another major factor, i.e. the rising osteoporosis prevalence in post-menopausal women. In women, bone growth is influenced by estrogen, a key hormone in their body. The rapid decline of estrogen in post-menopausal women causes increased bone resorption without an increase in bone formation, which eventually results in decreased bone strength and bone loss. The International Osteoporosis Foundation reported that post-menopausal women are susceptible to fragility fractures, and one in three such women may suffer from fracture once in their lifetime.

