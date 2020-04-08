Patient Portal Market size, share, Analysis and Forecasts 2027

A patient portal is an online application which enables to maintain the data of patients. Healthcare professionals, patients, and pharmacists have access to this portal at any time and at any place. These portals allow patients to have access on numerous data points that include lab results, immunizations, physician notes, health histories, and discharge reviews. These portals are helpful at the time of emergency when a patient is unconscious & for routine check-ups; and reduces the time of the patient & the physician.

Growing adoption of patient portal solutions in the healthcare facilities, acceptance of patient-centric approach by healthcare payers & providers, increasing utilization of EHR solutions is expected to fuel the growth of the market. In addition, growing focus on value-based medicine and cloud-based patient portal solutions are expected to provide opportunity for the growth of patient portal market during the forecast period.

Download sample PDF copy at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100001207/

Top Leading companies are:

Cerner Corporation

Allscripts

McKesson Corporation

Optum, Inc

athenahealth, Inc

Epic Systems Corporation

Greenway Health, LLC

CureMD Healthcare

Medfusion Inc

NXGN Management, LLC

The patient portal market is segmented based on product as, standalone patient portals and integrated patient portals. On the basis of delivery mode, patient portal market is segmented into web-based delivery and cloud-based delivery. Based on the end user the patient portal market is segmented as providers, payers, pharmacies, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global patient portal market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The patient portal market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Patient Portal Market – By Products

1.3.2 Patient Portal Market – By Delivery Mode

1.3.3 Patient Portal Market – By End User

1.3.4 Patient Portal Market – By Region

1.3.4.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. PATIENT PORTAL MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. PATIENT PORTAL MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

Purchase Copy of This Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHE100001207/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]