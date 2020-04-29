Plasticizers Market to Generate Revenue Worth $16,700.6 Million by 2024

Globally, the highest demand for plasticizers was witnessed in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, which accounted for an over 60.0% share, in terms of value and volume, in 2018. The market size and predicted growth during the forecast period are attributed to the region’s high-volume manufacturing, chemicals, automotive, electrical and electronics, construction, and several other end-use industries, majorly in India, China, and Indonesia. All these industries require plasticizers in PVC, so thatthe end products are flexible. Thus, the increasing demand for PVC is expected to boost the regional plasticizers market growth during the forecast period.

In 2018, the plasticizers market valued $13,967.9 million, and it is predicted to reach $16,700.6 million by 2024, witnessing a 3.5% CAGR during2019–2024 (forecast period). The increasing demand for polyvinylchloride (PVC) in the electronics and electrical industry and requirement for construction material is driving the market growth. Plasticizers are additives used during the manufacturing of plastics, to improve their performance, as they are usually cheaper than other additives.

The global production of plastics increased during the historical period (2016–2018), so did the production of PVC, for use as an insulation for electrical wires. PVC is used in these products owing to its flexible nature and good resistance to temperature and ultraviolet (UV) rays, which is because of the presence of plasticizers. The share of plasticizer-containing PVC in wires and cables is expected to witness a considerable progress during the forecast period. Thus, the rising consumption of PVC, containing plasticizers, in the electrical and electronics industry,will boost the growth of the global plasticizers market.

For instance, in October 2018, Perstorp Holding AB announced an expansion project for the production capacity of a non-phthalate polyester plasticizer, named Pevalen, which was expected to be initiated in 2019. This project will increase the production of plasticizers to 50,000 tons per year.

The key players in the global plasticizers market include UPC Technology Corporation, BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, LG Chem Ltd., KLJ Group, Arkema SA, Perstorp Holding AB, and Lanxess AG.