POS Software Market Set to Witness an Uptick During Forecast Period (2020-2027)

“The global POS software market accounted to US$ 12.23 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027, to account to US$ 42.5 Bn by 2027.”

Geographically, the POS software market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and SAM. APAC led the POS software market in 2018 with a significant market share and is anticipated to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. The region comprises the majority of the global population. It is a leading market for retailers, hospitality, healthcare firms, and fast food businesses. Further, it has several emerging countries that have been witnessing digital transformation at a rapid pace by progressively adopting digital payment solutions and plastic money. Aforesaid factors are expected to drive the growth of POS software market in APAC region.

North America is the second-largest market in the POS software market. Apart from APAC and North America, Europe remains the third-largest geographic segment in the POS software market. In Europe, A number of hypermarkets, supermarkets are present within the territory of the region, which is responsible for contributing to the growth of the entire retail industry. The opening of new retail stores in countries is projected to flourish the consumption rate of POS software in the region.

Global POS Software Market – Company Profiles

Clover Network, Inc.

Dell Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Infor

Ingenico Group

Intuit Inc.

Lightspeed

Shopkeep

Vend Limited

Growing concept of cashless transaction due to digitization

An increase in digitization is promoting the concept of cashless transaction that positively impact the POS software market. The governments of countries such as India, the UK, Canada, the UAE, and Belgium are taking initiatives to promote electronic payments with an aim to support both economic and social goals. Due to aforesaid factors, the scenario of POS software is growing exponentially and is projectd to florusih woth more demand during the forecast period.

Emergence of biometric POS and Mobile POS

In the era of continuous technological development, the POS software is expected to be introduced in new technologies for the benefit of diversified industries. Due to the rise in security concerns, the POS software is being adopted by varied markets. the development of authentication options for making payment through mobile POS is also gaining traction. This is expected to provide huge benefits to the companies providing this systems and thus, positively impacting the POS software market.

Deployment Type Insights

The global POS software market by deployment type is segmented into on-premise and cloud. On-premise segment dominated the POS software market heavily and is projected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period from 2019 – 2027. The on-premise POS software need dedicated IT professionals in larger organizations and demands for high upfront cost for hardware purchase. In addition, any updates and maintenance of software is handled by the buyer.

Frequently Asked Questions What are reasons behind POS software industry growth? The POS software offers a broad spectrum of capabilities, including billing and order processing, mobile connectivity, inventory tracking, returns, sales monitoring and reporting, analytics, employee management, customer data management, and loyalty programs. Further, rise in the concept of promoting electronic payments pertaining to rising digitalization and need to provide hassle-free service on real-time basis to end users are the major drivers propelling the growth of the POS software market. What are market opportunities for POS software? Integration of advanced technologies such as big data analytics and IoT with POS solutions offers a lucrative growth opportunity to the market players. Which continent has highest demand for POS software? APAC holds the dominant share in the POS software market. The region is also expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to constant growth in the retail and e-commerce sectors as well as supporting government initiatives for digital payments.