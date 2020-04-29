Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Jaw Implant Market | Growth Strategies, Opportunity, Rising Trends and Revenue Analysis 2026

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Jaw Implant Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Jaw Implant Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Jaw Implant Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The Global Jaw Implant Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Jaw Implant Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Jaw Implant market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Key companies operating in the global Jaw Implant market include _Medartis, Eurosurgical, Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials, Johnson & Johnson, TMJ Concepts, Zimmer-Biomet, Implantech, Spectrums Design Medical, Stryker, KLS Martin, Hanson Medical, Sebbin, Sientra, Craniotech, Renishaw, Xilloc

Table Of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Jaw Implant Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Jaw Implant Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Silicone

1.3.3 Teflon

1.3.4 Polyethylene

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Jaw Implant Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Hospitals

1.4.3 Clinics

1.4.4 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Jaw Implant Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Jaw Implant Industry

1.6.1.1 Jaw Implant Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Jaw Implant Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Jaw Implant Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Jaw Implant Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Jaw Implant Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Jaw Implant Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Jaw Implant Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Jaw Implant Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Jaw Implant Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Jaw Implant Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Jaw Implant Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Primary Interviews with Key Jaw Implant Players: Views for Future

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Jaw Implant Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Jaw Implant Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Jaw Implant Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Jaw Implant Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Jaw Implant Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Jaw Implant Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Jaw Implant Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Jaw Implant Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Jaw Implant as of 2019)

3.4 Global Jaw Implant Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Jaw Implant Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Jaw Implant Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Jaw Implant Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Jaw Implant Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Jaw Implant Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Jaw Implant Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Jaw Implant Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Jaw Implant Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Jaw Implant Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Jaw Implant Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Jaw Implant Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Jaw Implant Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Jaw Implant Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Jaw Implant Consumption by Application (2021-2026)

6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Jaw Implant Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Jaw Implant Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Jaw Implant Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Jaw Implant Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Jaw Implant Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Jaw Implant Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Jaw Implant Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Jaw Implant Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Jaw Implant Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Jaw Implant Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Jaw Implant Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Jaw Implant Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Jaw Implant Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Jaw Implant Import & Export (2015-2020)

7 Jaw Implant Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Jaw Implant Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Jaw Implant Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Jaw Implant Consumption in 2015 VS 2019

7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Jaw Implant Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Jaw Implant Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Jaw Implant Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Jaw Implant Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Jaw Implant Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Jaw Implant Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia

7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Jaw Implant Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Jaw Implant Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Jaw Implant Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam

7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Jaw Implant Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Jaw Implant Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Jaw Implant Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina

7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Jaw Implant Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Jaw Implant Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Jaw Implant Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E

8 Company Profiles

8.1 Medartis

8.1.1 Medartis Corporation Information

8.1.2 Medartis Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.1.3 Medartis Jaw Implant Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Jaw Implant Products and Services

8.1.5 Medartis SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 Medartis Recent Developments

8.2 Eurosurgical

8.2.1 Eurosurgical Corporation Information

8.2.2 Eurosurgical Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.2.3 Eurosurgical Jaw Implant Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Jaw Implant Products and Services

8.2.5 Eurosurgical SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 Eurosurgical Recent Developments

8.3 Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials

8.3.1 Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Corporation Information

8.3.2 Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.3.3 Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Jaw Implant Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Jaw Implant Products and Services

8.3.5 Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Recent Developments

8.4 Johnson & Johnson

8.4.1 Johnson & Johnson Corporation Information

8.4.2 Johnson & Johnson Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.4.3 Johnson & Johnson Jaw Implant Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Jaw Implant Products and Services

8.4.5 Johnson & Johnson SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Johnson & Johnson Recent Developments

8.5 TMJ Concepts

8.5.1 TMJ Concepts Corporation Information

8.5.2 TMJ Concepts Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.5.3 TMJ Concepts Jaw Implant Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Jaw Implant Products and Services

8.5.5 TMJ Concepts SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 TMJ Concepts Recent Developments

8.6 Zimmer-Biomet

8.6.1 Zimmer-Biomet Corporation Information

8.6.2 Zimmer-Biomet Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.6.3 Zimmer-Biomet Jaw Implant Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Jaw Implant Products and Services

8.6.5 Zimmer-Biomet SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 Zimmer-Biomet Recent Developments

8.7 Implantech

8.7.1 Implantech Corporation Information

8.7.2 Implantech Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.7.3 Implantech Jaw Implant Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Jaw Implant Products and Services

8.7.5 Implantech SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 Implantech Recent Developments

8.8 Spectrums Design Medical

8.8.1 Spectrums Design Medical Corporation Information

8.8.2 Spectrums Design Medical Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.8.3 Spectrums Design Medical Jaw Implant Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Jaw Implant Products and Services

8.8.5 Spectrums Design Medical SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 Spectrums Design Medical Recent Developments

8.9 Stryker

8.9.1 Stryker Corporation Information

8.9.2 Stryker Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.9.3 Stryker Jaw Implant Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Jaw Implant Products and Services

8.9.5 Stryker SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 Stryker Recent Developments

8.10 KLS Martin

8.10.1 KLS Martin Corporation Information

8.10.2 KLS Martin Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.10.3 KLS Martin Jaw Implant Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Jaw Implant Products and Services

8.10.5 KLS Martin SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 KLS Martin Recent Developments

8.11 Hanson Medical

8.11.1 Hanson Medical Corporation Information

8.11.2 Hanson Medical Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.11.3 Hanson Medical Jaw Implant Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Jaw Implant Products and Services

8.11.5 Hanson Medical SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 Hanson Medical Recent Developments

8.12 Sebbin

8.12.1 Sebbin Corporation Information

8.12.2 Sebbin Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.12.3 Sebbin Jaw Implant Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Jaw Implant Products and Services

8.12.5 Sebbin SWOT Analysis

8.12.6 Sebbin Recent Developments

8.13 Sientra

8.13.1 Sientra Corporation Information

8.13.2 Sientra Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.13.3 Sientra Jaw Implant Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Jaw Implant Products and Services

8.13.5 Sientra SWOT Analysis

8.13.6 Sientra Recent Developments

8.14 Craniotech

8.14.1 Craniotech Corporation Information

8.14.2 Craniotech Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.14.3 Craniotech Jaw Implant Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Jaw Implant Products and Services

8.14.5 Craniotech SWOT Analysis

8.14.6 Craniotech Recent Developments

8.15 Renishaw

8.15.1 Renishaw Corporation Information

8.15.2 Renishaw Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.15.3 Renishaw Jaw Implant Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Jaw Implant Products and Services

8.15.5 Renishaw SWOT Analysis

8.15.6 Renishaw Recent Developments

8.16 Xilloc

8.16.1 Xilloc Corporation Information

8.16.2 Xilloc Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.16.3 Xilloc Jaw Implant Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Jaw Implant Products and Services

8.16.5 Xilloc SWOT Analysis

8.16.6 Xilloc Recent Developments

9 Jaw Implant Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Jaw Implant Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Jaw Implant Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Jaw Implant Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Jaw Implant Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Jaw Implant Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Jaw Implant Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Jaw Implant Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Jaw Implant Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Jaw Implant Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Jaw Implant Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Jaw Implant Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Jaw Implant Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Jaw Implant Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Jaw Implant Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Jaw Implant Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Jaw Implant Sales Channels

11.2.2 Jaw Implant Distributors

11.3 Jaw Implant Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

