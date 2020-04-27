Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Mobile Health Market 2020 – Industry Analysis, Share and Future Scope

The increasing usage of smartphones and connected devices and surging geriatric population, prevalence of chronic diseases, focus on patient-centric healthcare services, and demand for remote patient monitoring services are driving the adoption of mobile health (mHealth). The mHealth market generated $23.0 billion in revenue in 2017, which is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 33.5% during the forecast period (2018–2023), to ultimately reach $132.2 billion by 2023. The term refers to the provision of healthcare services via mobile phones and other telecommunication devices.

When segmented by offering, the market is divided into services, mHealth apps, and connected devices. Among these, the connected devices division dominated the mHealth market in 2017, with a revenue share of 57.2%, and it is predicted to continue on this path during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing sale of such devices, as they offer numerous advantages, such as real-time disease management, remote patient monitoring, reduced healthcare expenses, and better patient outcomes.

Another reason behind the mHealth market prosperity is the increasing demand for anytime, anywhere access to patient records. Though hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic centers maintain records, regarding lab findings, prescribed medications, and ongoing treatment process, it is not always possible for patients to access them. With the use of tablets and smartphones, an increasing number of people are getting easy access to their medical records. As per a report on the National Center for Biotechnology Information, two-thirds of all adults in the U.S., in 2017, had a mobile phone.

The availability of 3G and 4G internet is also leading to the rising adoption of smartphones, which, together with the increasing awareness on the advantages of mHealth, is driving the market. Additionally, mobile devices are increasing penetrating across developing regions; as per the 2017 African Mobile Trends Paper, 960 million people or around 80% of the African population were mobile phone subscribers. Further, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had claimed that around half of the total 3.4 billion smartphone and tablet users would download healthcare apps in 2018.

MHEALTH MARKET SEGMENTATION

Market Segmentation by Offering

Connected devices Blood pressure monitors Blood glucose monitors ECG monitors Multiparameter monitors Pulse oximeters Sleep apnea monitors Others

Services Preventive services Diagnosis and consulting Treatment services Healthcare system strengthening services Fitness and wellness services Remote monitoring

mHealth apps Healthcare apps General health and fitness apps Health tracking Obesity and weight management Fitness and nutrition Chronic care management apps Mental health and behavioral disorder Diabetes management Blood pressure and ECG management Cancer management Others Medication management apps Women health apps Pregnancy Fertility Breastfeeding Others Personal health record apps Others Medical apps Medical reference Diagnostic Alert and awareness Continuing medical education Others



Market Segmentation by Stakeholder