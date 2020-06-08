Processed Superfruits Market to Reach at a CAGR of 5.9% by 2026 | Symrise AG, SunOpta Inc.

Future Market Insights delivers key insights on the global processed superfruits market in a new publication titled, “Processed Superfruits Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016 – 2026”. In terms of value, the global processed superfruits market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. In this report, Future Market Insights analyses the factors and trends impacting the growth of the global processed superfruits market.

According to Future Market Insights analysts, significant demand for superfruits based antioxidants is expected to drive the growth of the global processed superfruits market during the forecast period. An increasing demand for ready-to-eat (RTE) foods and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages is further likely to boost overall growth of the global processed superfruits market. The global processed superfruits market is also driven by several other factors such as increasing demand for antioxidants, rising income levels in emerging economies, substantial demand for multi-use food ingredients in the food and beverage industry, and increased awareness of the nutritional attributes of superfruits. The multiple uses of superfruits as natural food colouring, natural food flavouring, and other purposes besides dietary food and functional ingredients is another key driver for the global processed superfruits market growth.

However, high costs associated with the production, processing, and preservation of processed superfruits and a lack of consistency in terms of superfruits flavour is likely to pose challenges and restrict the growth of the global processed superfruits market over the forecast period.

“Consumers are increasingly inclined towards natural food products due to various health issues associated with artificial additives and ingredients in food processing. This preference for natural food products globally is expected to fuel the demand for processed superfruits in the food and beverages industry.” – Analyst – Food & Beverages, Future Market Insights

Segmentation highlights

The global processed superfruits market is segmented on the basis of Form (Liquid, Frozen, Powder, Canned) and Application (Food, Beverages, Cosmetics).