Progressive Report on Human Insulin Market By Growth, Demand & Opportunities | P&S Intelligence

In 2017, the global human insulin (HI) market attained a value of $42.9 billion and is expected to advance at an 8.8% CAGR during the forecast period (2018–2023). The market is registering growth due to the surging geriatric population, rising exposure of people toward key risk factors resulting to diabetes, and increase in the number of diabetic patients. A type of synthetic insulin which mimics the insulin in humans is referred to as human insulin. Human insulin is generally created by growing insulin protein in bacteria, E. coli.

In terms of product, the human insulin market is bifurcated into Hi delivery devices and HI drugs. Between these two, the HI drugs division dominated the market during the historical period (2013–2017), holding a share of 79.5% in 2017, and is further projected to retain its position during the forecast period. This is attributed to the rise in research & development activities for drug discovery and development, high prevalence of diabetes, and increasing demand for HI analogs. The HI delivery devices division is predicted to grow at the faster pace during the forecast period.

When application is taken into consideration, the human insulin market is categorized into gestational diabetes and prediabetes, type I diabetes, and type II diabetes. Out of these, the type II diabetes category accounted for the largest revenue share of the market during the historical period and is predicted to dominate the market during the forecast period as well. Geographically, the market was dominated by North America during the historical period because of the rising healthcare expenditure, presence of key players, and growing R&D activities for the development of biosimilars in the region.

Technological advancements in insulin delivery devices are also resulting in the growth of the human insulin market. Insulin pumps, insulin pens, and insulin inhalers have several advantages and aid in delivering the accurate dosage of insulin, thereby making sure that the normal level of insulin in the body is maintained. Using insulin pens for administering insulin is less time consuming than vials and syringes. In addition to this, these pens are widely accepted and have minimum risk of inaccurate dosage.

A key trend being witnessed in the human insulin market is the rising significance of home infusion therapy for the treatment of diabetes. Because of the rising emphasis on cost-effectiveness in healthcare, the preference for less costly sites such as homecare are gaining popularity over emergency departments or hospitals. Home-based care provides greater convenience and flexibility. Home infusion therapy is gaining acceptance among diabetic patients due to the growing availability of advanced HI delivery devices, particularly insulin pumps.

Hence, the market is being driven by technological advancements and increase in the number of diabetic patients.