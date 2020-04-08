Referral Management Market Latest Innovation, Advance Technology And Top Companies

Referral management system can be defined as an exclusive and powerful tool used in the healthcare industry to track patient referrals in the healthcare system. The primary aim of this system is to improve and update the communication among specialists, doctors, hospital administration, nurses, primary care physicians and any other health providers that are involved in a patient’s care.

Rising government initiatives to implement IT solutions in healthcare, rising adoption of implementing automated referral processes, increase in geriatric population and rising prevalence of chronic diseases are major factors can drive the growth of the referral management market. Furthermore, Asia Pacific region provides huge market potential due to rising adoption of cloud-based models among the countries such as China, Japan and India.

Top Leading companies are:

Advisory Board

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

CERNER CORPORATION

Eceptionist

eHealth Technologies

Harris Corporation

KYRUUS

McKesson Corporation

REFERRALMD

SCI Solutions, Inc.

The referral management market is segmented based on type, professional-referral, self-referral and third party-referral. On the basis of component, the market is segmented as, software and services. Software segment is further sub-segmented into integrated software and standalone software. Services segment is further sub-segmented into implementation services, support & maintenance services, consulting services, training & education and post-sale & maintenance services. On the basis of delivery mode, referral management market is segmented into on-premise delivery mode, web-based delivery mode and cloud-based delivery mode. Based on the end user the market is segmented as payers, providers, patients and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global referral management market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The referral management market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Referral Management Market – By Type

1.3.2 Referral Management Market – By Component

1.3.3 Referral Management Market – By Delivery Mode

1.3.4 Referral Management Market – By End User

1.3.5 Referral Management Market – By Region

1.3.5.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. REFERRAL MANAGEMENT MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. REFERRAL MANAGEMENT MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

