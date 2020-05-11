Refrigerant Gases Market Analysis With Impact of COVID-19, Top Companies, Trends, Demand, Future Opportunity Outlook 2023

Executive Summary

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Refrigerant Gases Market – By Value, By Volume, By Type of Refrigerant Gas (Fluorocarbons, Inorganic and Hydrocarbons), By Region and By Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Germany, France, United Kingdom, China, India, Japan, Saudi Arabia, UAE and South Africa).

According to Azoth Analytics research report “Global Refrigerant Gases Market (Value, Volume) – By Type (Fluorocarbon, Hydrocarbon, Inorganic), By Application (Refrigerators, ACs, Chillers, Heat Pumps), By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecasts (2018-2023)” global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 4.69% during 2018-2023.

Fluorocarbon gas segment holds the major market share and is expected to continue its leadership in the forecast period on the back of use of much environment friendly HFO gases as alternative of HCFC and HFCs which are under global phase out plan under Montreal and Kyoto Protocols. Overall refrigerant gas market is expected to grow majorly due to increasing per capita disposable income of population in developing countries which enables them to buy refrigerators and air conditioners. Amongst the regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest regional share in the global refrigerant gas market in 2018. Key factors driving the robust Asia Pacific market increasing commercial and industrial activities in the region demanding for infrastructural developing of the countries of the region accompanied by increasing penetration of air conditioner and refrigerator market.

The report titled “Global Refrigerant Gases Market (Value, Volume) – By Type (Fluorocarbon, Hydrocarbon, Inorganic), By Application (Refrigerators, ACs, Chillers, Heat Pumps), By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecasts (2018-2023) – By Region (North America, South America, Europe, APAC, MEA), By Country (US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Germany, France, UK, China, India, Australia, Japan, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)” has covered and analyzed the potential of Global Refrigerant Gas Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global refrigerant gas market.

Scope of the Report

Global Refrigerant Gas Market (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Global Refrigerant Gas Market, By Value – Size and Growth

• Global Refrigerant Gas Market, By Volume – Size and Growth

• Global Refrigerant Gas Market, By Type, By Value (Fluorocarbons, Inorganic and Hydrocarbons)

Regional Markets – North America, South America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Refrigerant Gas Market, By Value – Size and Growth

• Refrigerant Gas Market, By Volume – Size and Growth

• Refrigerant Gas Market, By Type, By Value (Fluorocarbons, Inorganic and Hydrocarbons)

Country Analysis – U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Germany, France, United Kingdom, China, India, Japan, Saudi Arabia, UAE and South Africa)

• Refrigerant Gas Market, By Value – Size and Growth

• Refrigerant Gas Market, By Volume – Size and Growth

• Refrigerant Gas Market, By Type, By Value (Fluorocarbons, Inorganic and Hydrocarbons)

Other Report Highlights

• Segment Wise Market Share-By Company

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints

• Market Trends

• Company Analysis – SRF Limited, Daikin Industries Ltd., Arkema S.A., Linde Group, Honeywell International Inc, The Chemours Company, Praxair Inc.

Customization of the Report

The report could be customized according to the client’s specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.

