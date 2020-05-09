Report explores the Automotive Ac Vacuum Pump Market likely to emerge over a period of 2018-2028

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused supply and manufacturing disruptions in the automotive sector creating uncertainties in every aspect. The change in customer behavior in terms of mobility preferences during this crisis is changing the automotive landscape.

This pandemic situation has shut down many production lines owing to the trade restrictions and closed borders, creating a shortage in required parts and limiting the distribution of supplies. Different enforced measures including the closing of workspaces and dismissal of short-time workers have created a depression in the growth rate of the automotive industry.

The growing fear of recession is estimated to decrease overall sales and revenue. A limited supply of parts coupled with a reduced workforce has forced the leading OEMs to shut down their production. A significant drop in demand has restricted the cash inflow which is highly important in payment of salaries to the workforce. With growing uncertainties around the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry leaders are taking measures to adapt to the situation.

Automotive AC Vacuum Pump Market: Introduction:

Automotive AC vacuum pumps are used for vacuuming automotive air-conditioning systems to eliminate moisture or air that may damage the system in the long run. The moisture present in an AC system can hamper its performance and may also lead to freezing of the system due to condensation of the water present in moisture. Automotive AC vacuum pumps create a vacuum deep enough to boil the moisture away.

Automotive AC vacuum pumps are of two types: Venturi type vacuum pumps and Electric vacuum pumps. Venturi type vacuum pumps are also referred to as air powered vacuum pumps. Electric vacuum pumps are electrically powered vacuum pumps. For different type of vehicles, different sized vacuum pumps are used depending upon the requirement and CFM (Cubic feet per minute) rating of the automotive AC vacuum pump.

Furthermore, an automotive AC vacuum pump can increase the reliability and effectiveness of an AC system and is a low-cost method of maintaining an AC system..

Automotive AC Vacuum Pump Market: Dynamics:

An automotive AC vacuum pump not only protects the AC system from freezing up, it also protects the system from any kind of corrosion and damage from moisture. These pumps can increase the life of an AC system and are a cost-effective way of preventive maintenance. Electric vacuum pumps are more efficient than venturi-type vacuum pumps and can clear almost all of the moisture particles from an AC system easily.

Furthermore, in the growing automotive industry, the AC system is an essential element of any vehicle as the that demand for comfortable and convenient vehicles is increasing. This is expected to push the demand for automotive AC vacuum pumps for the maintenance of automotive AC systems over the forecast period.

However, venture-type vacuum pumps cannot boil off all of the moisture from the AC system and thus, they are less efficient. On the other hand, though electric vacuum pumps are effective, they are quite expensive. Additionally, new automotive AC systems do not require much maintenance. All of these factors are expected to hinder the growth of the automotive AC vacuum pump market over the forecast period.

Automotive AC Vacuum Pump Market: Segmentation:

The global market can be segmented by product type, end-use vehicles and region.

On the basis of product type, the global market is segmented into:

Venturi-Type Vacuum Pump

Electric Vacuum Pump

On the basis of end-use vehicles, the global market is segmented into:

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)

Automotive AC Vacuum Pump Market: Regional Outlook:

The Asia Pacific automotive AC vacuum pump market is expected to grow at a significant growth rate as China and India are the leading countries in terms of automotive vehicles production and sales. The need of preventive maintenance in automotive AC systems for preventing any type of breakdown is expected to be a key factor contributing to the growth of automotive AC vacuum pump market over the forecast period.

North America and Europe are expected to register prominent growth owing to the growing automotive industry, which is expected to increase the demand for automotive AC vacuum pumps in the region. Middle East & Africa region will also witness decent growth in the automotive AC vacuum pump market over the forecast period.

Automotive AC Vacuum Pump Market: Market Participants:

Some of the market participants in the global automotive AC vacuum pump market are:

Bosch Automotive Service Solutions Inc.

Ritchie Engineering Company, Inc.

CPS Products, Inc.

ATD Tools, Inc.

AIR-VAC Engineering Company

Mac Tools.

FJC Inc.

Mastercool Inc.

Kozyard LLC.

Wenling Aitcool Equipment Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Value Mechanical & Electrical Products Co.,Ltd.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Automotive AC vacuum pump market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to automotive AC vacuum pump market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

Report Highlights:

Shifting Industry dynamics

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected industry size Recent industry trends

Key Competition landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

