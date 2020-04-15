Report explores the Ballast Regulator Market research likely to emerge over a period of 2019-2029

Ballast Regulator Market: Introduction

The foundation of railway track just beneath the sleepers is termed as railway ballast. Railway ballast serve a lot of purposes such as providing stability to the track, holding the sleepers in position while a train passes and allowing maintenance of track without disturbing the rail road bed. Other advantages include quick water drainage and discouraged growth of vegetation. A ballast regulator is a machine or equipment which are used to handle or redistribute the ballast when required.

The main function of ballast regulator is to distribute the ballast according to the required standards. To make the track neat and presentable the ballast regulator removes the left behind ballast by using the sweeper unit, which either deposits it in the sleeper cribs or to left or right side of the track. Ballast regulators are equipped with shoulder plough to adjust any shoulder angles horizontally or vertically. Regulating ploughs allow the flow of ballast in any required direction across the ballast profile. Ballast regulators are either unidirectional or bidirectional machines. The horn, brakes and plow locks of the ballast regulator are all operated pneumatically.

Certain ballast regulators by swapping out several components, can be converted into snow fighting equipment, making it a dual purpose machine which can be used in all four seasons. This dual nature of the ballast regulator lowers the cost of ownership.

Ballast Regulator Market: Dynamics

Use of railways for mass transportation across the globe is on an all-time high. Regulated tracks ensure safety and safer environments increase the mass transportations. Growing rail infrastructure in emerging economies is ultimately boosting the ballast regulator market. The ballast regulator has minimum maintenance cost requirement which contributes to the determinant factors of the blast regulator market.

Rise in the implementation of ballast less or non-ballasted tracks in metro networks is a major challenge for the ballast regulator market. Underground networks or over carriages utilize the concrete bed which is already available. This is coupled with high cost of implementation of ballasted track.

Certain manufacturers are working on designing ballast regulator which can be used on different gauges. For example, converting from standard gauge-1435mm to one of three board gauges- 1520mm, 1600mm, 1676mm. Such progressions in the application of ballast regulator has international demand. Another significant move is the electrification of railway maintenance vehicles to make more efficient, quieter and eco-friendly equipment.

Ballast Regulator Market: Segmentation

The global Ballast Regulator market can be segmented on the basis of component, type, wing type and gauge type.

By component, the ballast regulator market can be segmented as:

Center Plough Shoulder Plough Front Plough (at both ends) Spraying Units Ballast Hoppers Sweeper Unit



By type, the ballast regulator market can be segmented as:

Bidirectional Unidirectional



By wing type, the ballast regulator market can be segmented as:

Fixed Rotational Articulating Rotational



By gauge type, the ballast regulator market can be segmented as:

Broad gauge Standard gauge Metre gauge Narrow gauge



Ballast Regulator Market: Regional Outlook

China, India and South Korea are the prominent countries in the implementation of high speed railway network in Asia Pacific, making it one of the most significant region for ballast regulator market growth. Emerging economies and ongoing investments in railway infrastructure in Middle East and Africa is setting the way for ballast regulator market. North America is expected to witness high growth in the ballast regulator market owing to growth in new high speed trains and metro. Whereas Latin America is expected to show uptick growth in the market. Japan being one of the major countries in high speed rail network is projected to have upsurge in the ballast regulator market. Western Europe is expected to have fair share in the ballast regulator market growth.

Ballast Regulator Market: Key Participant

Some of the key players in the global Ballast Regulator market are:

Knox Kershaw Inc. SOLYTEK Tasty Plant Ltd. Nordco, Inc. COLMAR Technik S.p.a. VolkerRail CRCC High-Tech Equipment Corporation Ltd. Harsco Rail Aurora Engineering S.r.o. La Falco Srl



The research report on the Ballast Regulator market presents a comprehensive assessment, and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. The Ballast Regulator market report also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, vehicle type, and sales channel.

