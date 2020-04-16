Revenue from the Sales of Digital Dentistry Market to Surge Exponentially Owing To High Demand During COVID-19 Lockdown and Forecast 2018 – 2026

Dentists with decades of experience can look back at the technological advancements in dentistry and state that the dental profession has experienced a considerable technological growth. Digital Dentistry can be defined as any device or dental technology that incorporates computer-controlled or digital components in contrast to electrical or mechanical components. There are many areas of digital dentistry available like CAD/CAM (both laboratory and clinician controlled), computer aided implant dentistry (including fabrication and design of surgical guides), lasers, intraoral and extraoral photography and many more. Many other areas of digital dentistry are being researched. It is an exciting time for the Digital Dentistry Market as more technologies are being introduced which help in making dentistry easier, faster and better.

Adoption and Integration of Digital Dentistry

It took about two years for air rotor hand pieces to gain a widespread adoption and about five years for the adoption of PFM crowns. Digital Dentistry in comparison with other industries, is extremely small in terms of the revenue generated and potential market growth. Some of the technological advances are slow to be integrated in digital dentistry due to the relatively small financial input and global interest that is required for more efficient and improved digital dentistry. However, even though there are better technologies being used in the industry presently, digital dentistry is at the forefront of technology available within the industry and the number of dentists adopting these technological advancements are growing.

The Digital Dentistry Market is highly competitive. It is competitive due to factors like product features, reliability, customer service, price, brand name recognition, distribution network. As product cycles are shortening, vendors are looking to develop, obtain regulatory approval and sell new Digital dentistry products in a timely manner.

Drivers and Restraints for Digital Dentistry Market

The Digital Dentistry market is driven by factors like achievement of higher capability for efficient care delivered by various dentists across the globe. Increasing demand for better dentistry and better aesthetic outcomes is a significant market trend. As disposable income is increasing in the developed and developing economies, patients are willing to invest in their teeth. However, the cost associated with digital dentistry is a restraining factor in the global Digital Dentistry market.

Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global market for Digital Dentistry is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific, and Middle-East & Africa. North America and Europe are close competitors in the Digital Dentistry market, owing to the increasing number of dental practices and hospitals, technological advancements, growing geriatric population and the presence of key market players already present in this region. Japan, Asia Pacific and Middle-East & Africa are expected to grow considerably with a higher growth rate as the population is rapidly increasing, growth spurge in dental practices, and growing awareness amongst the population regarding oral health.

Segmentation

The Global market for Digital Dentistry can be segmented into the following:-

By Type

CAD/CAM and Intraoral Imaging

Caries Diagnosis

Computer-Aided implant Dentistry

Digital Radiotherapy

Digital dental x-ray

Electric and Surgical hand-pieces

Lasers

Computerized case presentations

Electronic Prescriptions

Digitally-Based Surgical Guides

Digital Impressions

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

Asia Pacific

Middle-East & Africa

Research Methodology

PMR utilizes a triangulation methodology that is primarily based on experimental techniques such as patient-level data, number of procedures and capital equipment install base to obtain precise market estimations and insights on various medical devices and medical technology. Bottom-up approach is always used to obtain insightful data for the specific country/regions. The country specific data is again analysed to derive data at a global level. This methodology ensures high quality and accuracy of information.

Secondary research is used at the initial phase to identify the feasibility of the target products/technology categories and its respective segments, product offerings, usage pattern as per disease indications, product installed base in target healthcare facilities, life span of a device, reimbursement scenario, adoption rate and future impact of new technologies.

Each piece of information is eventually analysed during the entire research project which builds a strong base for the primary research information.

Primary research participants include demand-side users such as key opinion leaders, physicians, surgeons, and supply-side providers of medical devices who provide valuable insights on trends, key treatment patterns, adoption rate, and purchasing pattern, technological development of medical devices, patient education, effectiveness of manufacturers and important strategies, pricing and competitive dynamics.

Quantitative and qualitative assessment of basic factors driving demand, economic factors/cycles and growth rates and strategies utilized by key players in the market is analysed in detail while forecasting, in order to project Year-on-Year growth rates. These Y-o-Y growth projections are checked and aligned as per industry/product lifecycle and further utilized to develop market numbers at a holistic level.

On the other hand, we also analyse various companies annual reports_bk_01_01_2020, investor presentations, SEC filings, 10k reports_bk_01_01_2020 and press release operating in this market segment to fetch substantial information about the market size, trends, opportunity, drivers, restraints and to analyse key players and their market shares. Key companies are segmented at Tier level based on their revenues, product portfolio and presence.

Please note that these are the partial steps that are being followed while developing the market size. Besides this, forecasting will be done based on our internal proprietary model which also uses different macro-economic factors such as per capita healthcare expenditure, disposable income, industry based demand driving factors impacting the market and its forecast trends apart from disease related factors.

Competition Outlook

Some of the key players in the Global Digital Dentistry Market are ,

Sirona

Apteryx

Dentsply

Ratos/Vidar

3M ESPE

KaVo

Planmeca Group

Biolase Technology

AstraZeneca Group

Cadblue

Danaher

Implant Sciences Corporation

DOT GmBH

Dexis

Raymor

Rofin

Zimmer

Henry Schein

Mack Molding

Dental Technology Consultants

