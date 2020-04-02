SaaS Security Industry Market 2019-2027 / Trends And Future Opportunities

The report covers the forecast and analysis of the SaaS Security Industry market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2013 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2027 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints of the SaaS Security Industry market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the SaaS Security Industry market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the SaaS Security Industry market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are bench marked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product & service launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.

The study provides a decisive view of the SaaS Security Industry market by segmenting the market based on the type, enterprise size, end-user, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2027.

The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The need for reducing hardware prices for firms, rise in smartphone penetration, huge need for enterprise mobility software in giant firms & IT units will further steer the market demand over the forecast time span.

Nevertheless, strict implementation of laws by the government and risk of information leakage along with low trust on SaaS security service providers will inhibit the growth of the market during the forecast timespan. However, high business outsourcing activities taking place across the globe will provide new growth avenues for the market during the forecast timeline. With small & medium-sized firms accepting cloud solutions, the market is likely to gain traction over the forecast period.

Based on the type, the market for SaaS security industry is divided into Email Protection, Data Loss Prevention, Identity & Access Protection, Network Protection, and Web Protection. On the basis of enterprise size, the industry is classified into Small, Medium, and Large. In terms of end-user, the market is divided into BFSI, Communication & Technology, Healthcare, Defense, and Government.

Some of the key participants in the business include CA Technologies, CipherCloud, Cisco, Cloud Passage, LogRhythm Inc., IBM, DriveLock SE, Phantom Technologies, Credant Technologies, Cyren, McAfee LLC, PandaSecurity, Barracuda Networks Inc., Symantec Corporation, Watchguard Technologies, Trend Micro, Trustwave, SecureAuth, ProofPoint6, and SafeNet.

