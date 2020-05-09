Scalp Cooling Systems Market Global Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges and Forecast 2017-2025

Scalp cooling systems are used to treat hair loss caused by certain chemotherapeutic agents. Scalp Cooling/Cold cap can employ with all types of solid tumors that are treated with chemotherapeutic agents like alkylating agents (e.g. Cyclophosphamides), DNA intercalating agents/anthracyclines agents (e.g. doxorubicin) and taxanes (e.g. docetaxel). In cancer treatment, these drugs target rapidly dividing cell and keratinocytes matrix, which results in loss of hair. Scalp cooling systems work by reducing temperatures by a few degrees of the scalp. It can be used before, during or after the administration of chemotherapy. Scalp cooling systems also reduce the hair follicular blood flow which may minimize or prevent the hair fall. Hair fall frequently occurs due to the complete or partial atrophy of hair root, which results in constriction of the hair shaft and easy breakage. Cooling used to decelerate the metabolism of cells, and it leads to cytotoxicity of chemotherapeutic agents localized to the scalp. Scalp cooling systems cause vasoconstriction which reduces the blood flow to the scalp, results in the reduction of chemotherapeutic agent deposition into the hair follicle. It leads to the lower effective dose may enter the hair follicles. 220 C is an optimum temperature that can reduce the alopecia. Scalp Cooling systems are helmet like structure with a coolant that generates a temperature of -15 and -40 Fahrenheit.

Scalp Cooling Systems Market: Drivers and Restraints

Rising concerns of alopecia in cancer patients and increasing awareness of scalp cooling systems drive the growth of the market. The usage of scalp cooling systems are proven to be effective against hair loss induced by chemotherapeutic agents and can result in the complete preservation of hair or high level of retention. For Cancer patients, scalp cooling systems given an opportunity to regain some control over alopecia. Till the date, only two scalp cooling systems approved for marketing by FDA first was DigniCap System in 2015 and second was Paxman Scalp Cooling System in 2017. Investing in Scalp cooling systems has allowed companies to attain technical precision and clinical efficacy which drives the market. All these factors act as a driver in burgeoning growth of scalp cooling systems market.

Limited applicability and less awareness regarding cooling systems are acting as a restraint on the growth of scalp cooling systems market.

Scalp Cooling Systems Market: Segmentation

Segmentation based on End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Scalp Cooling Systems Market: Market Overview

Global Scalp Cooling Systems market witnessed rapid growth due to rising demand for potential health benefits. Manufacturers are more focused toward developing advanced cooling systems to increase the acceptance. Due to less competition in the scalp cooling systems market, the companies are focused towards to development of new technology in scalp cooling. Companies work in partnership with research centers, charities, cancer support group, medical professionals, and patients to improve scalp cooling system technology and knowledge base. The future of Scalp Cooling Systems market is anticipated to grow at double CAGR during the forecast period.

Scalp Cooling Systems Market: Region-wise Overview

Global Scalp Cooling Systems Market segmented into North America, Europe, Asia -Pacific & Japan, The Middle East and Africa regions and Latin America by region wise. North America dominates the global Scalp Cooling Systems Market due to the high acceptance among end users, and in North America, USA is a major stakeholder due to the high awareness. Europe and Asia-pacific are the fastest growing market in Scalp Cooling Systems Market due to rising awareness. The economic conditions in Asia-pacific region rise the Scalp Cooling Systems market to new heights. The Middle East and Africa regions and Latin America are also showing significantly less growth because of less knowledge regarding scalp cooling during the forecasted period.

Scalp Cooling Systems Market: Key Participants

The key participants in Scalp Cooling Systems Market are ,

Dignitana AB

Paxman.

The companies are mainly focusing on intense marketing to convey health benefits of scalp cooling systems.

