Security Testing Market: Industry Insights, Major Key Players and Current Trends Analysis 2025

The Global Security Testing Market was valued at USD 3.41 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 15.50 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 18.32% from 2017 to 2025.

Security testing is the process of evaluating and testing the information security of hardware, software, networks or an IT/information system environment. Security testing maintains confidentiality, integrity, authentication, and authorization. Security testing system provides the client with several benefits that include â€“ reveal vulnerabilities, show real risks, test the cyber-defense capability, ensures business continuity, and maintain trust.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing trends of BYOD and IoT

1.2 Increasing digitalization in emerging economies

1.3 Adoption of cloud-based security solutions

1.4 Growing level of attacks

1.5 Increasing demand for improves security due to rising deployment of third party applications

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Available alternatives as freeware security solutions

2.2 Lack of knowledge about cyber security

2.3 High innovation and deployment costs

Market Segmentation:

The Global Security Testing Market is segmented on the tool, organization size, type, deployment model, vertical, and region.

1. By Tool:

1.1 Automated testing tools

1.2 Penetration testing tools

1.3 Web testing tools

1.4 Code review tools

2. By Organization Size:

2.1 Large Companies

2.2 Small and Medium Businesses

3. By Type:

3.1 Application security testing

3.1.1 By type

3.1.1.1 Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST)

3.1.1.2 Static Application Security Testing (SAST)

3.1.2 By services

3.1.2.1 Cloud application security testing

3.1.2.2 Mobile application security testing

3.1.2.3 Web application security testing

3.2 Device security testing

3.3 Network security testing

3.3.1 IDS/IPS testing

3.3.2 Firewall testing

3.3.3 URL filtering/UTM testing

3.3.4 VPN testing

4. By Deployment Model:

4.1 Cloud-based

4.2 On-premise

5. By Vertical:

5.1 Government

5.2 IT and Telecom

5.3 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

5.4 Retail

5.5 Healthcare

5.6 Energy and Utilities

5.7 Others

6. By Region:

6.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

6.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

6.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

6.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

6.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Qualys, Inc.

2. Cisco Systems, Inc.

3. Intertek Group PLC

4. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

5. Applause, Inc.

6. IBM Corporation

7. UL LLC

8. Checkmarx Ltd.

9. Whitehat Security, Inc.

10. Veracode, Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Global Security Testing Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team

