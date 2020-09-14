Solid-State LiDAR Market Rising Trends, Analysis With Top Key Players 2029-2025

This report also researches and evaluates the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Solid-State LiDAR industry, involving potential opportunity and challenges, drivers and risks. We present the impact assessment of Covid-19 effects on Solid-State LiDAR and market growth forecast based on different scenario (optimistic, pessimistic, very optimistic, most likely etc.).

Global Solid-State LiDAR Market Overview:

GLOBAL INFO RESEARCH has evaluated the global Solid-State LiDAR market in its latest research report. The research report, titled [Global Solid-State LiDAR Market 2020 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025], presents a detailed analysis of the drivers and restraints impacting the overall market. Analysts have studied the key trends defining the trajectory of the market. The research report also includes an assessment of the achievements made by the players in the global Solid-State LiDAR market so far. It also notes the key trends in the market that are likely to be lucrative. The research report aims to provide an unbiased and a comprehensive outlook of the global Solid-State LiDAR market to the readers.

Global Solid-State LiDAR Market: Segmentation

For clearer understanding of the global Solid-State LiDAR market, analysts have segmented the market. The segmentation has been done on the basis of application, technology, and users. Each segment has been further explained with the help of graphs figures. This breakdown of the market gives the readers an objective view of the global Solid-State LiDAR market, which is essential to make sound investments.

Global Solid-State LiDAR Market: Regional Segmentation

To understand the changing political scenario, analysts have regionally segmented the market. This gives an overview of the political and socio-economic status of the regions that is expected to impact the market dynamic.

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Global Solid-State LiDAR Market: Research Methodology

GLOBAL INFO RESEARCH uses a unique investigative approach to make an accurate assessment of the global Solid-State LiDAR market. To begin with, the analysis has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies. The information has been authenticated by market expert through valuable commentary. Research analysts have also conducted exhaustive interviews with market-relevant questions to collate this research report.

Global Solid-State LiDAR Market: Competitive Rivalry

The research report also studied the key players operating in the global Solid-State LiDAR market. It has evaluated and elucidated the research and development statuses of these companies, their financial outlooks, and their expansion plans for the forecast period. In addition, the research report also includes the list of strategic initiatives that clearly explain the achievements of the companies in the recent past.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Solid-State LiDAR Market Research Report:

Velodyne

Strobe

ABAX Sensing

Quanergy

Innoviz

LeddarTech

TetraVue

Trilumina

Ibeo

Aeye

Genius Pro

Continental AG

Benewake

Robosense

Xenomatix

Hesai

Imec

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global Solid-State LiDAR market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the global Solid-State LiDAR market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting global Solid-State LiDAR market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

Table of Content

1 Market Overview

1.1 Solid-State LiDAR Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Solid-State LiDAR Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 MEMS Based Scanning

1.2.3 Phase Array

1.2.4 Non-Scanning Flash

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Solid-State LiDAR Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Industrial

1.3.4 Security

1.4 Overview of Global Solid-State LiDAR Market

1.4.1 Global Solid-State LiDAR Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Velodyne

2.1.1 Velodyne Details

2.1.2 Velodyne Major Business

2.1.3 Velodyne SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Velodyne Product and Services

2.1.5 Velodyne Solid-State LiDAR Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Strobe

2.2.1 Strobe Details

2.2.2 Strobe Major Business

2.2.3 Strobe SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Strobe Product and Services

2.2.5 Strobe Solid-State LiDAR Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 ABAX Sensing

2.3.1 ABAX Sensing Details

2.3.2 ABAX Sensing Major Business

2.3.3 ABAX Sensing SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 ABAX Sensing Product and Services

2.3.5 ABAX Sensing Solid-State LiDAR Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Quanergy

2.4.1 Quanergy Details

2.4.2 Quanergy Major Business

2.4.3 Quanergy SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Quanergy Product and Services

2.4.5 Quanergy Solid-State LiDAR Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Innoviz

2.5.1 Innoviz Details

2.5.2 Innoviz Major Business

2.5.3 Innoviz SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Innoviz Product and Services

2.5.5 Innoviz Solid-State LiDAR Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 LeddarTech

2.6.1 LeddarTech Details

2.6.2 LeddarTech Major Business

2.6.3 LeddarTech Product and Services

2.6.4 LeddarTech Solid-State LiDAR Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 TetraVue

2.7.1 TetraVue Details

2.7.2 TetraVue Major Business

2.7.3 TetraVue Product and Services

2.7.4 TetraVue Solid-State LiDAR Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Trilumina

2.8.1 Trilumina Details

2.8.2 Trilumina Major Business

2.8.3 Trilumina Product and Services

2.8.4 Trilumina Solid-State LiDAR Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Ibeo

2.9.1 Ibeo Details

2.9.2 Ibeo Major Business

2.9.3 Ibeo Product and Services

2.9.4 Ibeo Solid-State LiDAR Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Aeye

2.10.1 Aeye Details

2.10.2 Aeye Major Business

2.10.3 Aeye Product and Services

2.10.4 Aeye Solid-State LiDAR Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 Genius Pro

2.11.1 Genius Pro Details

2.11.2 Genius Pro Major Business

2.11.3 Genius Pro Product and Services

2.11.4 Genius Pro Solid-State LiDAR Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 Continental AG

2.12.1 Continental AG Details

2.12.2 Continental AG Major Business

2.12.3 Continental AG Product and Services

2.12.4 Continental AG Solid-State LiDAR Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.13 Benewake

2.13.1 Benewake Details

2.13.2 Benewake Major Business

2.13.3 Benewake Product and Services

2.13.4 Benewake Solid-State LiDAR Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.14 Robosense

2.14.1 Robosense Details

2.14.2 Robosense Major Business

2.14.3 Robosense Product and Services

2.14.4 Robosense Solid-State LiDAR Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.15 Xenomatix

2.15.1 Xenomatix Details

2.15.2 Xenomatix Major Business

2.15.3 Xenomatix Product and Services

2.15.4 Xenomatix Solid-State LiDAR Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.16 Hesai

2.16.1 Hesai Details

2.16.2 Hesai Major Business

2.16.3 Hesai Product and Services

2.16.4 Hesai Solid-State LiDAR Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.17 Imec

2.17.1 Imec Details

2.17.2 Imec Major Business

2.17.3 Imec Product and Services

2.17.4 Imec Solid-State LiDAR Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Solid-State LiDAR Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global Solid-State LiDAR Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Solid-State LiDAR Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 Solid-State LiDAR Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Solid-State LiDAR Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Solid-State LiDAR Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Solid-State LiDAR Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America Solid-State LiDAR Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Solid-State LiDAR Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Solid-State LiDAR Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Solid-State LiDAR Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Solid-State LiDAR Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America Solid-State LiDAR Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Solid-State LiDAR Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Solid-State LiDAR Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States Solid-State LiDAR Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Solid-State LiDAR Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Solid-State LiDAR Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe by Country

6.1 Europe Solid-State LiDAR Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

6.1.1 Europe Solid-State LiDAR Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Solid-State LiDAR Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Solid-State LiDAR Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Solid-State LiDAR Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Solid-State LiDAR Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Solid-State LiDAR Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Solid-State LiDAR Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific Solid-State LiDAR Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Solid-State LiDAR Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Solid-State LiDAR Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China Solid-State LiDAR Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Solid-State LiDAR Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Solid-State LiDAR Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Solid-State LiDAR Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Solid-State LiDAR Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7 Australia Solid-State LiDAR Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America by Country

8.1 South America Solid-State LiDAR Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America Solid-State LiDAR Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 South America Solid-State LiDAR Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Solid-State LiDAR Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Solid-State LiDAR Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Solid-State LiDAR Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East & Africa Solid-State LiDAR Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East & Africa Solid-State LiDAR Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Solid-State LiDAR Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 Turkey Solid-State LiDAR Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Solid-State LiDAR Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Solid-State LiDAR Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Solid-State LiDAR Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Solid-State LiDAR Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Global Solid-State LiDAR Price by Type (2015-2020)

11 Global Solid-State LiDAR Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Solid-State LiDAR Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Global Solid-State LiDAR Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.3 Global Solid-State LiDAR Price by Application (2015-2020)

12 Market Forecast

12.1 Global Solid-State LiDAR Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2021-2025)

12.2 Solid-State LiDAR Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.2.1 North America Solid-State LiDAR Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.2 Europe Solid-State LiDAR Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Solid-State LiDAR Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.4 South America Solid-State LiDAR Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.5 Middle East & Africa Solid-State LiDAR Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.3 Solid-State LiDAR Market Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.1 Global Solid-State LiDAR Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.2 Global Solid-State LiDAR Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.4 Solid-State LiDAR Market Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.1 Global Solid-State LiDAR Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.2 Global Solid-State LiDAR Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

15.3 Disclaimer

15.4 About US

