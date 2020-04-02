Southeast Asia Media Monitoring Software Market 2019-2027 / industry Trends, Outlook And Opportunity

The report covers the forecast and analysis of the Southeast Asia Media Monitoring Software market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2027 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints of the Southeast Asia Media Monitoring Software market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Southeast Asia Media Monitoring Software market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the Southeast Asia Media Monitoring Software market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are bench marked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new services, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.

The study provides a decisive view of the Southeast Asia Media Monitoring Software market by segmenting the market based on offering, deployment mode, application, end-users, verticals, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2027. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Media monitoring software helps the users in knowing the consumer requirements, preferences, competitor trends, brand loyalty, marketing plans of competitors, product feedback, and customer perception. Apart from this, the media monitoring software helps the firms to measure the impact of marketing events and communication materials. This, in turn, helps them in assessing the media discussion about the product and succors in creating customized interactive messages. All these aspects are predicted to steer the expansion of the media monitoring software industry in Southeast Asia over the forecast period.

Based on the offering, the industry is divided into the Integrated Platform and Standalone Software. On the basis of deployment mode, the industry is classified into Cloud-Based and On-Premise. Application-wise, the media monitoring software market in Southeast Asia is categorized into Broadcast Monitoring, Print Monitoring, Social Media Monitoring, and Online Monitoring.

In terms of end-users, the industry is divided into Large Enterprises as well as Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises. Based on the verticals, the market is sectored into IT & Telecommunications, Travel & Hospitality, Retail & Consumer Goods, Media & Entertainment, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, and Others.

Some of the key players in the market include Meltwater, Salesforce.com, Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd., SPRINKLR INC., ISENTIA, Kantar Media UK Ltd., Socialbakers, Linkfluence, Digimind, CARMA International, Inc., Circus Social Pte. Ltd, Media Track Pte Ltd., Brandwatch, Bangkok Digital Services Co., Ltd., Brand 24 SA, PT. SONAR ANALITIKA INDONESIA, and GALASEO among others.

