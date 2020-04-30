Sports Drinks Market Growth Analysis, Post COVID-19 Impact. Potential Business Impacts for Key Players

The global sports drinks market is surging, due to increasing urbanization and growing number of fitness centers and health clubs globally. The key trends observed in the global sports drinks market include inclusion of new sports drinks flavors and emerging concept of nutrient timing. The global sports drinks market is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 8.1% during the forecast period. The developing economies are expected to offer growth opportunities to the market.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness a double digit CAGR during the forecast period. The surging demand of sports drinks for natural sweeteners is expected to provide growth opportunity to the sports drinks manufacturers. With the blurring boundary between generate rehydrating drinks and sports drinks, the sports drinks manufacturers have been borrowing product innovation from the food and beverage industry. The sports drinks manufacturers have started to offer their products in new flavors, such as strawberries-and-cream, lime and cucumber.

The sports drinks marketers expect to receive positive response from the consumers, especially in the developed countries. PepsiCo is the forerunner in the introduction of sports drinks brands with new flavors. The company has launched its sports drinks in strawberry lemonade flavor during the recent past. The Coca Cola Company has introduced its sports drinks in two new fruit flavors; twisted blackberry and watermelon strawberry wave.

The consumer of sports drinks has been inclining towards adoption of products with natural sweeteners, in order to curb their calorie consumption. This lays significant growth opportunity for the sports drinks manufacturers to focus on this segment to optimize their revenues. There are several types of natural sweeteners having least negative impact on consumer health. Stevia extract sweeteners (also known as Rebaudioside M) is one of the common types of natural sweeteners used in sports drinks.