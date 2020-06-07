Stem Cell Assay Market-Top Companies, Business Growth And Investment Opportunities, Share and Forecasts 2025

The global Stem Cell Assay market was valued at USD 536.53 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 2858.95 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 20.43% from 2017 to 2025.

Stem cells have the potential to treat a wide range of diseases. The major investments in the field and scope of medical biotechnology are supposed to boost the growth of stem cell assay market during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Rising Investment in Research Related Activities

1.2 Technological Advancements

1.3 Increasing Govt. Support

1.4 Funding for Stem Cell

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Affordability of Stem Cell Therapies & Treatments

2.2 Slow Response Time of Regulatory Bodies & Training Needs

Market Segmentation:

1. By Application:

1.1 Regenerative Medicine & Therapy Development

1.1.1 Orthopedic & Musculoskeletal Spine

1.1.2 Dermatology

1.1.3 Cardiovascular

1.1.4 Central Nervous System

1.1.5 Oncology

1.1.6 Diabetes

1.1.7 Others

1.2 Drug Discovery and Development

1.3 Clinical Research

2. By Product:

2.1 Instruments

2.1.1 Micro Electrode Arrays

2.1.2 Flow Cytometer

2.1.3 Cell Imaging Systems

2.1.4 Automated Cell Counter

2.2 Detection Kits

2.2.1 ImmunoHistochemistry Kits

3. By End User:

3.1 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

3.2 Research Institutes

3.3 Industry Research

4. By Technology:

4.1 Micro Fabricated Assisted Technology

4.1.1 Microfluidics Based Cell Trap Technologies

5. By Kits:

5.1 Adult Stem Cell Kits

5.1.1 Mesenchymal Stem Cell Kits

5.1.2 Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Kits

5.1.3 Hematopoietic Stem Cell Kits

5.1.4 Neuronal Stem Cells Kits

5.1.5 Umbilical Cord Stem Cells

5.2 Human Embryonic Stem Cells Kits

6. By Assay:

6.1 Cell Viability & Toxicity Assays

6.2 Isolation/Purification Assays

6.3 Cell Identification Assays

6.4 Cell Proliferation Assays

6.5 Cell Differentiation Assays

6.6 Cell Function Assays

6.7 Cell Apoptosis Assays

7. By Region:

7.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

7.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

7.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

7.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

7.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. GE Healthcare

2. Promega Corporation

3. Thermo Fisher Scientific Pvt. Ltd

4. Merck Millipore

5. Cell Bio Labs, Inc.

6. Hemogenix Inc.

7. Stem Cell Technologies

8. Bio Rad

9. R&D Systems

10. Cellular Dynamics International.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

Research study on the Stem Cell Assaymarketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

