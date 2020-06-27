Surge in Demand for ‘Recyclable’ Lead Acid Batteries with Enhanced Conductivity and Durable Life-cycle Finds FMI Study

Lead Acid Battery Market Assessment 2019 – 2029
A recent market study published by FMI on the lead acid battery market includes the global industry analysis 2014-2018 & opportunity assessment 2019-2029, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting a thorough research on the historic as well as current growth parameters of the lead acid battery market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.
LEAD ACID BATTERY MARKET TAXONOMY
The global lead acid battery market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader
By Type
- Flooded Battery
- AGM Battery
- Gel Battery
By Application
- Transportation
- OEM Transportation
- Passenger Cars
- Light Commercial Vehicles
- Heavy Commercial Vehicles
- Two wheelers
- Others
- Aftermarket Transportation
- Passenger Cars
- Light Commercial Vehicles
- Heavy Commercial Vehicles
- Two Wheelers
- Others
- OEM Transportation
- Motive Industrial
- OEM Motive Industrial
- Aftermarket Motive Industrial
- Stationary Industrial
- OEM Stationary Industrial
- Aftermarket Stationary Industrial
- Commercial
- OEM Commercial
- Aftermarket Commercial
- Residential
- OEM Residential
- Aftermarket Residential
- Grid Storage
- OEM Grid Storage
- Aftermarket Grid Storage
- Others
- OEM Others
- Aftermarket Others
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Eastern Europe
- Western Europe
- APEJ
- Japan
- Middle East and Africa
WHAT’S INCLUDED
The report initiates with the executive summary of the lead acid battery market, which includes a summary of the key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes the demand & supply-side trends pertaining to the lead acid battery market.
In this chapter, readers can find the definition and a detailed taxonomy of the lead acid battery market, which will help them understand the basic information about the lead acid battery market. Along with this, comprehensive information about the lead acid battery and its properties are provided in this section. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help readers understand the scope of the lead acid battery market report.
The lead acid battery market report provides key market trends that are expected to significantly impact the market growth during the forecast period. Detailed industry trends are provided in this section.
This section includes the factors that have emerged as key successful factors and strategies adopted by key market participants.
This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the lead acid battery market between the forecast periods of 2019-2029. This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the historical lead acid battery market, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2019), and an incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period (2019–2029). Along with this, pricing analysis of the lead acid battery market at the regional level has been provided in this section. This section also explains the global market volume analysis and forecast for the lead acid battery market between the forecast periods of 2019-2029.
This chapter explains key macro-economic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the lead acid battery market over the forecast period. Along with the macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the value chain, supply chain, forecast factors, Porter’s five forces analysis, and value chain analysis for the lead acid battery market. Moreover, in-depth information about the market dynamics and their impact analysis on the market have been provided in the successive section.
Based on the product type, the lead acid battery market is segmented into flooded, AGM, and gel. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the lead acid battery market and market attractiveness analysis based on the product type.
This chapter provides details about the lead acid battery market based on the application and has been classified into transportation, motive industrial, stationary industrial, commercial, residential, grid storage, and others. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractiveness analysis based on the application.
This chapter explains how the lead acid battery market will grow across various geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific Excl. Japan (APEJ), Japan, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).
This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North America lead acid battery market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find the pricing analysis, regional trends, and market growth based on the application and countries in North America.
This chapter provides the growth scenario of the lead acid battery market in Latin American countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America. Along with this, an assessment of the market across target segments has been provided.
Important growth prospects of the lead acid battery market based on its end users in several countries such as Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, and the Rest of Western Europe are included in this chapter.
In this chapter Russia and Poland are the prominent countries in the Eastern Europe region that are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the Eastern Europe lead acid battery market. Readers can find detailed information about the growth parameters of the Eastern Europe lead acid battery market during the forecast period of 2019-2029.
This chapter highlights the growth of the lead acid battery market in APEJ by focusing on China, India, ASEAN, Australia, New Zealand, and the Rest of APEJ. This section also help readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the lead acid battery market in APEJ.
This chapter highlights the growth of the lead acid battery market in Japan and help readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the lead acid battery market in Japan.
This chapter provides information about how the lead acid battery market will grow in major countries in the MEA region such as GCC, South Africa, Turkey, and the Rest of MEA, during the forecast period of 2019-2029.
In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the lead acid battery market, along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.
In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the prominent stakeholders in the lead acid battery market, along with a detailed information about each company, which includes the company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Exide Industries Limited, EnerSys, Johnson Controls International Plc., Leoch International Technology Ltd, SiteTel Sweden AB (NorthStar), Narada Power Source Co. Ltd, Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., Crown Battery Corporation, GS Yuasa Corporation, and Coslight Technology International Group Co. Ltd., among others.
This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provides a base to the information and statistics included in the lead acid battery market report.
This chapter help readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the lead acid battery market.
HOW THE RESEARCH WAS CONDUCTED?
Primary Research
- C – Level Executives
- Marketing Directors
- Product Managers
- Business Development Officers
- Production Managers
- Procurement Heads
- Sales Executives
- Distributors
- Traders
- Raw Material Suppliers
- Industry Experts
- End Users
- Current market dynamics and challenges
- Yesteryear trends
- Market characteristics
- Market performance and growth quadrants
- Competition structure and market structure
- Strategic growth initiatives
- Near-term and long-term market growth prospects
- Market segment splits and authenticity
- Opinions on market projections and validity of assumptions
Secondary Research
- Industry Publications
- Industry Associations
- OICA
- International Trade Association
- Factiva
- Company Press Releases
- Annual Reports and Investor Presentations
- Research Papers
- Government Websites and Publications
- Trade Websites
