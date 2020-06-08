Sweetener Market is Projected to Grow Moderately at 3.2% CAGR through 2027 | FMI Report

The US$ 121 Bn global sweeteners market is projected to grow moderately at 3.2% CAGR through 2027. Consumer awareness about the potential health impact of sweeteners is driving the shift toward sugar-free products.

Sucrose remains the preferred product type, accounting for nearly 66% revenue share of the market currently. In terms of revenues, the global sucrose market is estimated to be worth US$ 26.83 Bn. However, the after-taste of sucrose alternative products is impeding demand globally.

Natural sweeteners, the second-largest product type, currently holds a market share of nearly 22% globally. This segment is anticipated to gain market share during the for forecast period.

The key trends in the global sweeteners include increasing investments by companies and geographical expansion by key players. Further, due to the limited number of buyers and sellers in the market, most companies are focusing on cost optimization.

Food and beverages sector is the largest application segment in the global sweetener market. This segment currently accounts for nearly 70% revenue share. The food and beverage sector will continue to be the largest application segment throughout the forecast period. In terms of revenues, this will represent a market valuation of over US$ 115 Bn in 2027. During the forecast period 2017-2027, demand for food and beverage segment will grow at a CAGR of 3.2%.

In the food and beverage sector, dairy products and beverages are the two largest sub-segments. These two sub-segments collectively account for a revenue share of 40%.

North America Sweeteners Market

As is the case globally, sucrose remains the largest product type in North America as well. Sucrose currently accounts for nearly 55% revenue share of the North America sweeteners market currently. Use of sucrose in the food and beverage sector will continue to boost its demand in the North America sweetener market. In North America, the food and beverage segment accounts for over 71% revenue share of the region; this segment will continue to remain prominent during the forecast period.

APEJ Sweeteners Market

Increasing awareness among the middle class in China and India, is a key factor for the rising demand for sweeteners in Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ). The APEJ sweeteners market is projected to grow at a steady rate, opening new avenues of growth for manufacturers. Considering the sheer volume and scale of demand in APEJ, many manufacturers are working on consolidating their position in this market.

