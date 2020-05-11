Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market Segmentation By Qualitative And Quantitative Research Incorporating Impact Of Economic And Non-Economic Aspects By 2027

Growing adoption of IoT is one of the prominent factors for the growth of telecom billing and revenue management market

Latest market study on “Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market to 2027 by Type (Telecom Billing, Cloud Billing, IoT Billing); Component (Solution, Services); Deployment Type (Cloud, On-premise, Hybrid)– Global Analysis and Forecast”, the global telecom billing and revenue management market was valued at US$ 16.5 Bn in 2018. The report includes a key understanding of the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

Telecom billing is a procedure of gathering usage, aggregating it, applying essential charges, and ultimately generating invoices for the customers. The process also contains receiving and recording payments from customers. The billing systems are generally viewed as accounts receivable, as the system assists in the collection of money from the customers. Billing systems are a part of accounts payable as customers frequently use services from other firms such as long-distance, wireless roaming, and call completion through other networks. Revenue management help to predict the behavior of customers, so that product accessibility and price can be improved to generate the maximum amount of revenue possible. In the last few decades, global telecom operators and Communication Service Providers (CSP’s) have experienced a significant change in numbers of end-users and their varying demands. Value-added and data services have emerged as one the prime revenue sources in comparison to voice communication revenues, highly growing demographics across the regions, and there dynamic demands for services have boosted the telecom sector and also the need for lowering the administrative costs with optimized operational expenses (OPEX). Telecom companies, CSP’s and Telco operators across the globe use numerous and advance Business Support Systems (BSS) and services that help them to achieve improved operational efficiency and capability while optimizing resources and achieving high profitability. Telecom companies have started focusing on optimizing and achieving efficient billing and revenue management processes, which will further help them to improve their profitability and gain a competitive edge.

The North American region has experienced one of the highest adoptions of telecom billing and revenue management solutions in the last few decades. North America is one of the most mature telecom markets across the globe and has a very high mobile and internet penetration. According to the GSMA report, in 2018, around 270m of the population has internet connectivity in the North America region. The region is expected to experience slow growth during the forecast period owing to the highly deregulated telecom market posing as one of the major challenges in the growth of the North American market. However, increasing surge to improve operational efficiency and stiff competition among CSP’s are some of the significant factors that are analyzed to boost the market in this region. Companies in these regions are perceiving VAS as a new channel for growing there top-line revenues.

The global telecom billing and revenue management market is segmented as type, component, and deployment type. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into telecom billing, cloud billing, and IoT billing. On the basis of component, the market is segmented into solutions and services. The solutions is further bifurcated into billing management, account management, and others. The services is further bifurcated into professional services and managed services.

On the basis of deployment type, the market is segmented into cloud, on-premise, and hybrid. Based on the geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America.

Some of the notable players profiled in the global telecom billing and revenue management market are Accenture PLC, Alcatel-Lucent S.A., Amdocs, Inc., Cerillion PLC, CSG Systems International, Inc., Ericsson, goTransverse International, Inc., Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., NEC Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Redknee, Inc., SAP SE, and XURA.

Global Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market

Global Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market – By Component

Solution Billing Management Account Management

Services Professional Services Managed services



Global Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market – By Type

Telecom Billing

Cloud Billing

IoT Billing

Global Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market – By Deployment Type

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Hybrid

Global Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market – By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Russia UK Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) Australia China India Japan Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Rest of MEA

South America (SAM) Brazil Argentina Rest of SAM



