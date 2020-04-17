Thin Film Drugs Market to Witness a Healthy Growth with Key Players – Novartis AG, Wolters Kluwer, Solvay, Indivior

ReportsWeb.com added “Global Thin Film Drugs Market Size Status and Forecast 2027” to its vast collection of research Database. The report classifies the global Thin Film Drugs Market in a precise manner to offer detailed insights into the aspects responsible for augmenting as well as restraining market growth.

Thin film drugs are relatively new form of drugs that includes encapsulation of tablets or capsules with thin polymer coating. These drugs rapidly dissolves when placed in the buccal cavity resulting in fast systemic circulation. Major pharmaceutical companies are switching their traditional tablets to drugs with fast dissolving oral thin films. These drugs eliminates the problems of swallowing among geriatric and pediatric patients.

The thin film drugs market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to lower manufacturing costs of these drugs, increasing adoption of thin film drugs and various advantages offered by the dosage forms. In addition, the efforts towards improving therapeutic outputs of the drugs is expected to offer significant growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

Thin Film Drugs Market research report includes analysis of key players in global market, like

Pfizer, Inc.

ZIM Laboratories Limited

Novartis AG

Wolters Kluwer

Solvay

Allergan plc

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.

IntelGenx Corp.

Indivior plc

MonoSol Rx

The “Global Thin Film Drugs Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of thin film drugs market with detailed market segmentation by drug type, disease indication and geography. The global thin film drugs market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading thin film drugs market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global thin film drugs market is segmented on the basis of drug type and disease indication. Based on drug type, the market is segmented as oral thin film, transdermal thin film and others. Based on disease indication, the market is segmented into schizophrenia, migraine, opioid dependence, nausea & vomiting, others.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Drug Type, the product can be split into

Oral Thin Film

Transdermal Thin Film

Others

Market segment by Disease Indication, Thin Film Drugs can be split into

Schizophrenia

Migraine

Opioid Dependence

Nausea and Vomiting

Others

