UAE Pet Food Market Report, Price, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2020-25

IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “UAE Pet Food Market Report: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, finds that the UAE pet food market reached a value of US$ 55 Million in 2018. In the UAE, the pet humanization trend is becoming popular and has led owners to consider their pets as members of the family. This evolution of the relationship between pets and their owners has led to an increase in the awareness about the pet’s health and nutrition. As a result, there has been a rise in the demand for pet food which meets the nutritional requirements of these pets. Moreover, with expanding online retailing services and the growing number of pet shops, the sales of pet food have increased in recent years.

Market Trends:

In line with the growing concerns of owners regarding the health of their pets, the manufacturers have started producing pet food that is healthy, palatable and meets the nutritional requirements of different breeds. They are also developing pet food which aids in reducing or controlling weight and avoiding obesity. Additionally, several restaurants, parks and hotels in the UAE, particularly in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, have now allowed the entry of pets and even started offering special menus and services for them. The growing acceptance of pets in the UAE is expected to bolster the sales of pet food in the upcoming years. By 2024, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 79 Million, expanding at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2020-2025.

Market Breakup by Type:

Cat food

pet food

Cat food is followed by dog food and others.

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Dry food

Wet and Canned food

Snacks and Treats

Amongst these, dry food dominates the market, holding the largest share.

Market Breakup by Ingredients:

Animal

Plant

Cereal Derivatives

Currently, animal derivatives represent the most preferred ingredients used in pet food.

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Pet Food Store

Convenience

Online Stores.

The competitive landscape of the UAE pet food industry has also been examined along with the detailed profiles of the leading players operating in the market.

