Video Surveillance Storage Market Size ,Industry Outlook, Size & Forecast 2018-2023 , Influence of COVID-19

Global Telecom Managed Services Market Research Report – by Service (managed data center, managed network services managed data and information services, managed mobility services), by Organization Size (SME, large enterprises), Region – Forecast till 2023

Market Synopsis

The telecom managed services help organizations in maintaining the IT infrastructure thereby helping organizations to focus on business activities and strategies. Managed Services are typically offered to cover service functions critical to the business. The need for operational efficiency and security are driving organizations to adopt telecom managed services. Managed Services also entail the ability to manage the customer end-to-end solutions by offering active-monitoring features to the provided solution and proactively reporting faults and incidents.

The rising demand for cost reduction in managing enterprise infrastructure and raising awareness among businesses to focus on core strategies and activities are driving the demand for telecom managed services market. The evolution of internet of things (IoT) and 5G technology will create an opportunity for global telecom managed services market. However, the cloud-based service providers are restraining the market growth for telecom managed services. Nevertheless, various benefits of telecom managed services are expected to boost the market forecast period.

Hughes Network Systems, an American enterprise and leading provider of satellite communication services, is offering their managed services and SDWAN (Software-based wide area technology) through COPANET procurement vehicle. The module uses wireline, wireless, and satellite broadband platforms to help organizations to modernize their existing networks. Small and medium enterprises are adopting managed services to increase cost -efficiency and focus on core business strategy. The players of managed services are majorly from telecom sector and non-telecom vendors whose expertise is to provide additional services to the customers.

Segmentation

The global telecom managed services market is segmented into service type, organization size, and region. On the basis of service type, the segment is further classified into managed data center; managed network services managed data & information services, managed mobility services, managed communication services and managed security services. On the basis of organization size, the segment is further classified into SME and large enterprises.The global telecom managed services are expected to grow up to USD 26 billion at CAGR 14% through the forecast period 2023

Regional Analysis

The global telecom managed services are observed in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world. North America is expected to hold major market share and is expected to continue through the forecast period. The presence of key players in the region, rising in the deployment of data centers are expected to drive the market. The need for improved operational efficiency and reliability in the business processes are driving the market in this region.

Europe region is expected to show decent growth during the forecast period. However, Asia Pacific is expected to show high growth rate during the forecast period. The rapid increase of internet and mobile services and rise in deployment of data centers especially in China and India are driving the market in this region. The rapidly growing technology developments and government fundings are fuelling the market in this region.

Some of the key players in the global telecom managed service are Amdocs (U.S.), AT&T (U.S.), CenturyLink (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Comarch S.A. (Poland), Ericsson AB (Sweden), GTT Communications, Inc. (U.S.), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), IBM (U.S.), NTT Data (Japan), Sprint.com (U.S.), Tech Mahindra (India), Unisys (U.S.) Verizon (U.S.) and others. The key players in the market are constantly innovating and involving in various research and development activities to generate cost-effective product portfolio.

Some of the key innovators in the global managed services are Ericsson (Sweden), Comarch (Poland), Subex Limited (India), Vertek Corporation (U.K), Atos (France), AireSpringt (U.S.), nexogy (U.S.), KOBARGO TECHNOLOGY PARTNERS (U.S.), Adaptis Mobile (U.S.), Now Telecom (Australia), Computer Services, Inc. (U.S.), WATEEN TELECOM (Pakistan), Voice & Data Solutions (Ireland) and others.

Intended Audience

Managed Data and Information Services

Managed Mobility Services

Managed Communications Services

Technology Investors

Research Organizations

Service providers

