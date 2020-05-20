Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia (wAIHA ) Market Insights, Epidemiological Analysis, and Upcoming Therapies – 2030

DelveInsight’s ‘Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia (wAIHA ) – Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2028’ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of WAIHA in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom), and Japan.

Geography Covered

The United States

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom)

Japan

Study Period: 2017-2028

Warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia (wAIHA) is the most common form of autoimmune hemolytic anemia. Autoimmune Ahemolytic anemia (AIHA) is a rare acquired autoimmune disease, as a consequence of which the immune system attacks its red blood cells considering them foreign substances.

The Report provides the current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted market size of Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia (wAIHA) from 2017 to 2028 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.

Warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia Epidemiology

In 2017, as per the estimates by DelveInsight, Warm Autoimmune Haemolytic Anemia had affected 82,045 people approximately in the 7MM.

WAIHA affects 1 in 35,000 in North America. With a population of about 57 crores, WAIHA is a cause of distress to many living in that continent only, let alone worldwide.

The Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia (wAIHA) epidemiology division provide insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every 7 major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the DelveInsight report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

wAIHA Epidemiology Segmentation

Total prevalent cases of wAIHA

Type-specific prevalent cases of wAIHA

Gender-specific prevalent cases of wAIHA

Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Market Outlook

The Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia market outlook of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted trend of the market by analysing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand of better technology.

The Warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia treatment landscape includes corticosteroids, splenectomy and conventional immunosuppressive drugs to keep the patient clinically comfortable and to prevent “hemolytic crises” with the use of medical interventions with the lowest possible short- and long-term side effects.

Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Pipeline

Some of the key pharma players in the Warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia market are Rigel, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Immunovant, Alexion and others are expected to launch their candidates in the WAIHA market in the coming decade.

Warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia market comprises a strong pipeline including fostamatinib (Rigel Pharmaceuticals), APL-2 (Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.), M281 (Momenta Pharmaceuticals), ALXN1830 (Alexion Pharmaceuticals), IMVT-1401 (Immunovant) and others are anticipated to impact the WAIHA market positively.

However, DelveInsight analysts estimate that fostamatinib – a candidate of Rigel – will significantly occupy the Warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia market share for the forecast period (2019-2028).

This segment gives a thorough the detail of market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on an annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria’s, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders.

Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Report Insights

Patient Population

Therapeutic Approaches

Pipeline Analysis

Market Size and Trends

Market Opportunities

Impact of upcoming Therapies

Key Insights wAIHA Market Overview at a Glance Disease Background and Overview Epidemiology and Patient Population Country Wise-Epidemiology of wAIHA Treatment and Management of WAIHA Unmet Needs Emerging Therapies wAIHA: 7 Major Market Analysis Market Outlook by Country EU-5 Countries: Market Outlook Japan: Market Outlook Market Drivers Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

