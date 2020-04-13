West Africa Food Services Market Report, Price, Growth, Trends and Forecast by 2024

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “West Africa Food Services industry: Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the West Africa food services market size reached a value of US$ 5 Billion in 2018. Food services refer to activities involved in preparing and serving food to consumers dining out of home. They include both commercial and non-commercial operations, such as fine dining and fast food restaurants; school and hospital cafeterias; and caterers and food truck operators. Over the past few years, the food services industry in West Africa has witnesses rapid expansion as the large and growing population in West African countries offers vast growth opportunities for food service providers. Apart from this, willingness of the consumers to experience bold flavours, premium alternatives, etc. has further been driving the growth of the food services market in West Africa.

Request a Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/west-africa-food-services-market/requestsample

West Africa Food Services Market Trends:

Due social and economic changes in the West Africa, there has been a shift in the food consumption patterns of the consumers. The rising employment rate and disposable incomes have led to the expansion of the middle-class, which is developing a taste for ‘aspirational’ Western foods, such as burgers or European dishes. In line with this, several international fast food and restaurant chains have forayed into the larger regional markets. These companies are introducing food items made with local ingredients so as to attract new consumers. A number of local restaurants have also opened up which provide regional and traditional dishes to western fast foods. Additionally, the increase in migration rates have also diversified the food habits of the consumers, specifically in urban areas. Looking forward, the food services market in West Africa is projected to reach US$ X Billion by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of X% during 2019-2024.

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Retail Modes

Online

Currently, offline mode of retail dominates the market, holding majority of the total market share.

Market Breakup by End-Use:

Commercial

Non-Commercial

The commercial sector holds the majority of the total market share on account of an increase in the trend of dining out among the young and working consumers.

Market Breakup by Retail Type

Eat-in

Take away

In West Africa, consumers currently prefer the eat-in type of foodservice retail.

Market Breakup by Segments:

Consumers

Full-Service Restaurants

Fast-food

Street Kiosks/Stalls

Cafes and Bars

Amongst these, full service restaurants represent the largest segment.

Market Region Summary:

On a geographical front, Nigeria represents the largest food service market in West Africa. This can be attributed to the large population-base in the country which has encouraged various food service providers to enter the market and establish their outlets. Nigeria is followed by Ghana, Cote d’ Ivoire and Senegal.

The competitive landscape of the West Africa food services market has also been provided along with the profiles of key players operative in the region.

Ask Analyst and Download Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/west-africa-food-services-market

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

We are updating our research report 2020-2025. If you want to need latest primary and secondary data (2020-2025) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc.. Click request free sample report. We deliver report with-in 24 hours.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY (Wyoming) 82801 USA

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800 | www.imarcgroup.com

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800