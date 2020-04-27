What Role Blade Length Plays in Wind Turbine Composite Materials Market Growth?

Compared to 7.5 gigawatts (GW) in 1997, the worldwide wind power generation capacity sharply rose to 564 GW by 2018, as per the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). In 2018 alone, 51 GW of wind power generation capacity was added, says the International Energy Agency (IEA). While onshore wind turbines have already been providing a major chunk of renewable energy for some time now, the erection of offshore windmills is also increasing rapidly.

Get a sample copy of the market analysis: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/wind-turbine-composite-materials-market/report-sample

Therefore, with the growing focus on harnessing the natural energy of the wind to create electricity, the wind turbine composite materials market is also growing around the world. The idea is simple: with an increase in the number of windmills being established, the amount of raw materials that are used to construct them will also rise. The turbine is the most important component of such a system, as this is what actually taps the energy of the wind and transfers it to the generator, by rotating the connecting shaft, whereby electricity is produced by electromagnetic induction.

Apart from the number of wind towers, even their production capacity is surging. The electricity generation ability is directly proportional to the diameter of the rotor, which itself depends on the length of the turbine blade. Therefore, longer the rotor diameter, higher the amount of power produced. IRENA says that in 1985, the typical diameter of the rotor was 15 meters, and the power output of an individual wind tower was 0.05 megawatts (MW). Now, the power output has increased massively to 8 MW, and the rotors are up to 164 meters across. Thus, with the lengthening of the blades, the demand for composite materials for their manufacturing is also rising.

Make enquiry before purchase: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=wind-turbine-composite-materials-market

The U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico along with several other countries in the European Union (EU) and Asian regions envision energy independence in the long term and are, therefore, focusing on reducing their dependence on oil imports through numerous initiatives. For example, the EU has set targets under the Renewable Energy Directive (RED) to meet at least 20.0% of its total energy requirement with renewable sources by 2020. The directive clearly marks the policy for promoting and producing electricity from renewable sources throughout the EU.

Key market players collaborating to offer better services

The key players in the market are entering into partnerships and collaborations to improve their services. For instance, Barracuda Advanced Composites and Gurit teamed up in April 2016 to bring wind blade mold services and technologies in the Brazilian market. Other important players in the global wind turbine composite materials market are Cytec Solvay Group, Toray Industries Inc., Hexcel Corporation, TPI Composites Inc., Teijin Limited, Koninklijke Ten Cate N.V., and Molded Fiber Glass Companies.