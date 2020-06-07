3D Printed Surgical Models MARKET LATEST TRENDS, DEMANDS, OVERVIEW AND ANALYSIS BY 2027

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the 3D Printed Surgical Models market.

The global 3D printed surgical models market size was valued at USD 500.0 million in 2018 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.3% over the forecast period. Growing demand for prototyping from the healthcare industry and intensive research and development activities in the market are expected to boost market growth. Rising number of surgical procedures, increasing prevalence of chronic disorders, and growing need for customized healthcare products are expected to impel demand for 3D printed surgical models.

3D printed surgical models are used in preoperative planning that allows preadaptation of surgical instruments and enhance the three-dimensional perception of the planned operation, thus improving precision and shortening operative time. The application of 3D printed surgical models is expanding rapidly, as it allows for accurate reconstruction of anatomic relations.

These applications are applied in the healthcare industry in many ways such as in orthopedic surgery for treatment of trauma injuries and planning of tumor resection, in neurosurgery for navigation training, in cardiac surgery for repair of congenital defects and presurgical planning of tumor resections, in endovascular aneurysm repair, and in vascular surgery for printing aortic models.

Stereolithography (SLA) and Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) technologies are used for printing surgical models for preoperative planning of the surgery, presenting findings and preadaptation of fixation plates. SLA is a liquid based technology and is the oldest form of rapid prototyping based on an ultraviolet laser. FDM is a solid based printing technology that relies on continuous deposition of material.

Specialty Insights

On the basis of specialty, the market has been segmented into seven categories namely, cardiac surgery/ interventional cardiology, gastroenterology endoscopy of esophageal, neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, reconstructive surgery, surgical oncology and transplant surgery. 3D printed surgical models are widely used in understanding the complexities of congenital heart conditions.

The surgical models are used before planning the surgery in order to improve post-surgery outcomes. They also have application in planning interventions to treat hypoplastic left heart syndrome. Aortic anatomy and diameters can be reproduced accurately to allow in vitro simulation and preoperative planning using 3D models. Rising prevalence of cardiovascular disease is anticipated to boost the demand for 3D surgical models in cardiac surgery.

Regional Insights of 3D Printed Surgical Models Market

North America dominated the global 3D printed surgical models market and accounted for 35.3% in 2018. The major factors contributing to market growth include increase in geriatric population, high purchasing power, strong government support for quality healthcare, and supportive reimbursement policies in the U.S and Canada. The U.S. has the most sophisticated healthcare infrastructure comprising multispecialty hospitals, clinics, and high adoption of healthcare products and services. This is due to high per capita income and consumer awareness about the emerging technologies. The country also has a high pool of 3D printing companies with robust distribution network. These companies are also involved in research and development in association with National Institute of Health (NIH) and other government-funded institutions to bring innovative technologies in the market for 3D printed surgical models.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period due to increasing per capita income, economic development, and high unmet medical needs of a large population pool in China and India. There is significant demand for 3D printed surgical models due to increasing number of people undergoing surgeries, increasing prevalence of cardiac disorders, and growing rate of road accidents.

In addition, growing use of implants in orthopedic procedures, coupled with rising prevalence of arthritis, and rapidly improving healthcare infrastructure are supporting market growth. Furthermore, increasing healthcare awareness amongst individuals and technological advancements in the emerging economies are anticipated to contribute toward market growth. Growing geriatric population in Asian countries with large untapped opportunities, such as India and China, is expected to drive the market for 3D printed surgical models during the forecast period.

Increasing prevalence of osteoporosis and deficiency of calcium results in teeth loss in the geriatric population. The medications prescribed for chronic and metabolic disorders, such as corticosteroids, have also been concluded to further result in edentulous state in adults. Thus, leading to rise in demand for various preventive, restorative, and surgical services; thereby, fueling market growth for 3D printed surgical models.

Market Share Insights of 3D Printed Surgical Models Market

The global market for 3D printed surgical models is highly competitive in nature. Some of the players operating in the market include 3D Systems, Inc.; EnvisionTEC; Materialise N.V.; Stratasys Ltd.; and GPI Prototype. Distribution channel enhancement, new product development, regional expansion, and collaborations are the key strategic undertakings influencing the industry dynamics.

For instance, in August 2019, Materialise N.V. invested in Brazilian company, Engimplan, a manufacturer of craniomaxillofacial and orthopedic implants and instruments. This investment allowed Materialise N.V. to extend its 3D printing solutions to the Brazilian market.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of 3D Printed Surgical Models Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country level and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends and opportunities in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global 3D printed surgical models market report on the basis of specialty and region:

Specialty Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Cardiac Surgery/ Interventional Cardiology

Annuloplasty (mitral valve repair)

Repair Coronary Aneurysm

Replacement of Aortic Valve

Stent Insertion

Repair Congenital Heart Defects

Gastroenterology Endoscopy of Esophageal

Endoscopy of Esophageal Lesion

Splenectomy

Neurosurgery

Repair Aneurysm

Transsphenoidal Excision of Pituitary Gland

Remove Brain Tumor

Orthopedic Surgery

Repair Scoliosis

Repair Clavicle Fracture

Hip Repair

Repair Intervertebral Disc

Hip Replacement Revision

Repair Leg Fracture

Osteotomy

Reconstructive Surgery

Facial Reconstruction

Hand Reconstruction

Breast Reconstruction

Mastoidectomy

Cleft Palate Correction

Surgical Oncology

Removal of Adrenal Tumor

Removal of Liver Tumor

Endoscopic Removal of Cardiac Lesion

Thoracic Removal of Lung Tumor

Removal of Renal Tumor

Transplant Surgery

Heart Transplant

Liver Transplant

Lung Transplant

Kidney Transplant

