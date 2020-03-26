3D Time-Of-Flight Image Sensor Market Recent Study Including Growth Factors, Applications and Trends | Texas Instruments, STMicroelectronics, PMD Technologies, Infineon, PrimeSense (Apple), MESA (Heptagon)

3D time-of-flight (ToF) sensor is part of the 3D ToF image sensor family. The device combines ToF sensing with an optimally-designed analog-to-digital converter (ADC) and a versatile, programmable timing generator (TG).

Prominent Players Profiled in the Report are

Texas Instruments

STMicroelectronics

PMD Technologies

Infineon

PrimeSense (Apple)

MESA (Heptagon)

Melexis

ifm Electronic

Canesta (Microsoft)

Espros Photonics

TriDiCam



Market by Type

Half-QQVGA ToF Image Sensor

QVGA ToF Image Sensor

Others

Market by Application

Consumer Electronics

Robotics and Drone

Machine Vision and Industrial Automation

Entertainment

Automobile

Others

3D Time-Of-Flight Image Sensor Market Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

(Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.) Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

(China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.) South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina etc.) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

