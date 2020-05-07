Acupuncture Needles Market In-Depth Analysis Of Competitive Landscape, Executive Summary, Development Factors 2026

Complete study of the global Acupuncture Needles market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Acupuncture Needles industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Acupuncture Needles production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Acupuncture Needles market include , Suzhou Medical, SEIRIN, Empecs, Dongbang, Suzhou Acupuncture, Wuxi Jiajian, Asiamed, Cloud & Dragon, AIK Medical

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Acupuncture Needles industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Acupuncture Needles manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Acupuncture Needles industry.

Global Acupuncture Needles Market Segment By Type:

Acupuncture Needles has its origin from China. It involves the insertions of thin needles into certain locations of the human body. These locations are generally termed as acupuncture points and form the main focus of the acupuncture treatment. The procedure may also involve the application of pressure, heat or laser light at the acupuncture points. The classification of Acupuncture Needles includes Disposable Needle and Non-disposable Needle. And the proportion of Disposable Needle in 2017 is about 99.28%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017. Acupuncture Needles is widely used in Hospitals, Clinics and other field. The most proportion of Acupuncture Needles is used in Hospitals, and the proportion in 2017 is about 49.18%. China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 68.76% in 2017. And the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017. In 2019, the global Acupuncture Needles market size was US$ 107.9 million and it is expected to reach US$ xx million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of xx% between 2020 and 2026. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Acupuncture Needles market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future. This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Acupuncture Needles industry. The research report studies the Acupuncture Needles market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market. Global Acupuncture Needles market: Drivers and Restraints This section covers the various factors driving the global Acupuncture Needles market. To understand the growth of the market it is important to analyze the various drivers present the market. It provides data by value and volume of different regions and their respective manufacturers. This data will elaborate on the market share occupied by them, predict their revenue concerning strategies, and how they will grow in the future. After explaining the drivers, the report further evaluates the new opportunities and current trends in the market. Market restraints are factors hampering market growth. Studying these factors is equally pivotal as they help a reader need understand the weaknesses of the market. Global Acupuncture Needles market: Segment Analysis The global Acupuncture Needles market is split into two segments, type, and application. The product type briefs on the various types of products available in the market. The report also provides data for each product type by revenue for the forecast time period. It covers the price of each type of product. The other segment on the report, application, explains the various uses of the product and end-users. In the report, the researchers have also provided revenue according to the consumption of the product. Global Acupuncture Needles market: Regional Analysis The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, China, Rest of Asia Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. It includes revenue analysis of each region for the year 2015 to 2026. Global Acupuncture Needles market: Key Players The report lists the major players in the regions and their respective market share on the basis of global revenue. It also explains their strategic moves in the past few years, investments in product innovation, and changes in leadership to stay ahead in the competition. This will give the reader an edge over others as a well-informed decision can be made looking at the holistic picture of the market. By the type, the market is primarily split into,Disposable Needle,Non-disposable Needle By the application, this report covers the following segments,Hospitals,Clinics,Others Competitive Landscape: The Acupuncture Needles key manufacturers in this market include:,Suzhou Medical,SEIRIN,Empecs,Dongbang,Suzhou Acupuncture,Wuxi Jiajian,Asiamed,Cloud & Dragon,AIK Medical

Global Acupuncture Needles Market Segment By Application:

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Acupuncture Needles industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Acupuncture Needles market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Acupuncture Needles industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Acupuncture Needles market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Acupuncture Needles market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Acupuncture Needles market

TOC

1 Market Overview of Acupuncture Needles

1.1 Acupuncture Needles Market Overview

1.1.1 Acupuncture Needles Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Acupuncture Needles Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Acupuncture Needles Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Acupuncture Needles Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Acupuncture Needles Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions Acupuncture Needles Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Acupuncture Needles Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Acupuncture Needles Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 China Acupuncture Needles Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Acupuncture Needles Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Latin America Acupuncture Needles Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.6 Middle East & Africa Acupuncture Needles Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.7 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Acupuncture Needles Industry Impact

1.7.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Acupuncture Needles Industry

1.7.1.1 Acupuncture Needles Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.7.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.7.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.7.2 Market Trends and Acupuncture Needles Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.7.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.7.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7.3.2 Proposal for Acupuncture Needles Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Acupuncture Needles Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Acupuncture Needles Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Acupuncture Needles Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Acupuncture Needles Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Disposable Needle

2.5 Non-disposable Needle 3 Acupuncture Needles Market Overview by Type

3.1 Global Acupuncture Needles Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Acupuncture Needles Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Acupuncture Needles Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Hospitals

3.5 Clinics

3.6 Others 4 Global Acupuncture Needles Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Acupuncture Needles Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Acupuncture Needles as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Acupuncture Needles Market

4.4 Global Top Players Acupuncture Needles Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Acupuncture Needles Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Acupuncture Needles Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Suzhou Medical

5.1.1 Suzhou Medical Profile

5.1.2 Suzhou Medical Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.1.3 Suzhou Medical Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Suzhou Medical Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Suzhou Medical Recent Developments

5.2 SEIRIN

5.2.1 SEIRIN Profile

5.2.2 SEIRIN Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 SEIRIN Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 SEIRIN Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 SEIRIN Recent Developments

5.3 Empecs

5.5.1 Empecs Profile

5.3.2 Empecs Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.3.3 Empecs Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Empecs Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Dongbang Recent Developments

5.4 Dongbang

5.4.1 Dongbang Profile

5.4.2 Dongbang Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.4.3 Dongbang Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Dongbang Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Dongbang Recent Developments

5.5 Suzhou Acupuncture

5.5.1 Suzhou Acupuncture Profile

5.5.2 Suzhou Acupuncture Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.5.3 Suzhou Acupuncture Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Suzhou Acupuncture Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Suzhou Acupuncture Recent Developments

5.6 Wuxi Jiajian

5.6.1 Wuxi Jiajian Profile

5.6.2 Wuxi Jiajian Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.6.3 Wuxi Jiajian Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Wuxi Jiajian Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Wuxi Jiajian Recent Developments

5.7 Asiamed

5.7.1 Asiamed Profile

5.7.2 Asiamed Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 Asiamed Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Asiamed Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Asiamed Recent Developments

5.8 Cloud & Dragon

5.8.1 Cloud & Dragon Profile

5.8.2 Cloud & Dragon Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.8.3 Cloud & Dragon Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Cloud & Dragon Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Cloud & Dragon Recent Developments

5.9 AIK Medical

5.9.1 AIK Medical Profile

5.9.2 AIK Medical Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.9.3 AIK Medical Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 AIK Medical Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.9.5 AIK Medical Recent Developments 6 North America Acupuncture Needles by Players and by Application

6.1 North America Acupuncture Needles Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Acupuncture Needles Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Acupuncture Needles by Players and by Application

7.1 Europe Acupuncture Needles Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Acupuncture Needles Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Acupuncture Needles by Players and by Application

8.1 China Acupuncture Needles Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

8.2 China Acupuncture Needles Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Rest of Asia Pacific Acupuncture Needles by Players and by Application

9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Acupuncture Needles Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Acupuncture Needles Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Latin America Acupuncture Needles by Players and by Application

10.1 Latin America Acupuncture Needles Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

10.2 Latin America Acupuncture Needles Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 Middle East & Africa Acupuncture Needles by Players and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Acupuncture Needles Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Acupuncture Needles Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Acupuncture Needles Market Dynamics

12.1 Industry Trends

12.2 Market Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Research Finding /Conclusion 14 Methodology and Data Source

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List

