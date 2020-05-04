Advancements in Surgical Microscope Market to boost Revenues Through 2020

Surgical microscope is a device that enables optimal surgical outcomes through high quality optical images. It also offers freedom of movement to the surgeon, while performing critical medical surgeries. It is an optical medical device that is specifically designed for used for 3D visualization of an undergoing surgery. It is a part of surgical setting and enables patients, staff and students to have the same view as the surgeon. Surgical microscopes have applications in various areas such as ENT surgery, dentistry, neurosurgery, ophthalmic surgery and others. Surgical microscopes market is growing at a significant rate due to growing awareness about this technology and technological advancement in the field.

There are various varieties of surgical microscopes depending upon their medical applications such as surgical microscopes are ophthalmology/optometry microscopes, neurosurgery microscopes, ENT microscopes, spine microscopes and plastic reconstructive surgery microscopes. Surgical microscope devices market is growing at a fast rate due to increase in the number of surgeries and advancement in the healthcare facilities.

North America, followed by Europe, dominates the global market for surgical microscopes due to broad technical applications of surgical microscopes and improved healthcare facilities in the region. Asia is expected to show high growth rate in next few years in global surgical microscopes market. This is due to presence of immense potential associated with healthcare services in the region. India and China are expected to be the fastest growing markets in the Asian region due to large population base and rising government initiatives towards healthcare improvement. In other developing regions of the world, such as Latin America and Africa, both public and private initiatives are also increasing in healthcare sector. This increased investment would result in expanded healthcare and surgical services in the region, thereby driving demand for surgical microscopes. Some of the key driving forces for surgical microscopes market in emerging countries are increasing R&D investment, large pool of patients and rising government funding.

In recent times, there is increased use of surgical microscopes due to increasing minimally invasive surgery (MIS) procedures. Rise in drug discovery and life science research, need for high speed diagnostics and increased government funding are some of the key factors driving the growth for global surgical microscopes market. In addition, increasing healthcare awareness is also fuelling the growth of global surgical microscopes market. However, limited technical knowledge related to surgical microscopes and low acceptance due to high cost are some of the major factors restraining the growth for global surgical microscopes market. In addition, lacked of skilled professionals also restrains the surgical microscopes market.

Growing demographics and economies in the developing countries hold a great potential for growth of surgical microscopes market. In addition, broadened applications of surgical microscopes are expected to develop opportunity for global surgical microscopes market. However, high cost involved is one of the major challenges faced by global surgical microscopes market. Some of the major companies operating in the global surgical microscopes market are Alcon Laboratories, Inc., Haag-Streit Surgical, Takagi, Zeiss, Leica, Alltion (Wuzhou) Co., Ltd. and Arri.

