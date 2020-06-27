Advertising Market Analysis Of Global Trends, Demand And Competition 2020-2028

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Advertising market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Advertising market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Advertising Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028

Global Advertising Market: Overview

Advertising is basically defined as a means of communication with end customers of product or service through various forms of media. Various forms of media include TV, newspaper, magazine, radio, banners, posters, online platforms, hoardings, flyers, etc. It is a marketing tactic and aim is to reach out to potential buyers who are more likely to buy a product or service. In addition, the prime motive of using advertising is to attract new customers to buy an existing product or service and to inform the customers of new product launches, promotion of sale activities, increasing brand awareness, etc.

Global Advertising Market: Dynamics

Increasing adoption of smart devices such as smartphones and tablets across the globe is a major factor expected to drive market growth. This is primarily due to the fact that most consumers spend more time on their connected devices as compared to few years ago. For instance; adults in the US spend over 3 hours per day, on an average, on their mobile devices. In addition, usage of application accounted for over 70% of internet time on tablets and 90% on smartphones.

Growing e-commerce activities and digitalization across developing countries are expected to fuel the growth of the target market in the near future.

However, engaging and targeting potential customers through effective media content and increasing cost associated advertising especially on digital media are some of the challenges that can hamper the growth of the global advertisement market during the forecast period.

Global Advertising Market: Segment Insights

Among the type segments, the TV advertising segment accounted for significant market value share of the global advertisement market. This is primary due to the increasing number of sport events across the globe leading to increasing number of viewership. In contrast, internet advertising is expected to register high CAGR during the forecast period, owing to increasing adoption of connected and smart devices as well as increasing profound development in cellular communication services.

Among the end-user application segments, the food & beverages segment accounted for the highest share in 2018. This is primarily attributed to the increasing in advertisement spending and enhancing presence across developing countries in order to gain higher brand awareness and profits.

Global Advertising Market: Region Insights

Currently, North America advertising market accounts for significant share in terms of revenue, owing to robust digital infrastructure and growing adoption of smart devices across countries in the region. In addition, strong presence of key players is another factor that is expected to drive growth of the market in the region.

Asia Pacific advertising market is projected to register lucrative CAGR in the global market over the next 10 years, owing to increasing e-commerce activities and digitalisation across various industries.

Global Advertising Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by type:

TV Advertising

Newspaper & Magazine Advertising

Outdoors Advertising

Radio Advertising

Internet Advertising

Others

Segmentation by end-use application:

Food & Beverage Industry

Vehicles Industry

Health and Medical Industry

Commercial and Personal Services

Consumer Goods

Others

