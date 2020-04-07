Aircraft Landing Gear Market Worth $58.7 Billion By 2025 | CAGR: 96.0%

Latest market study on “Aircraft landing gear Market to 2027 by Aircraft Type (Airplanes and Helicopters); Gear Arrangement (Tricycle, Tandem, and Tail Wheel); Type (Main and Nose); End-User (Commercial and Armed Forces); – Global Analysis and Forecast”, the aircraft landing gear market is estimated to reach US$ 20.60 Bn by 2027 from US$ 11.89 Bn in 2018 with a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027. The report includes a key understanding of the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

The number of airports across geographies is rising at an impressive rate due to favorable government policies to push infrastructure development and bring market liberalization in the aviation sector. The increasing demand of low cost travel and rising need to connect remote locations with air travel, especially in developing regions such as Asia Pacific and Africa is driving the demand of low cost carriers (LCCs) and ultra-low cost carriers (ULCCs). Low cost carriers (LCCs) are also a good example of market liberalization happening in the aviation industry. In the global aviation industry, low-cost carrier model is flourishing at an impressive rate. The strong growth of this model in Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries depicts its future growth potential. With the entry of new entrants into aviation market, the competition has increased multifold and fares have dropped drastically on some routes.

The Major Manufacturers Covered In This Report: SAFRAN S.A., Liebherr Group, Héroux-Devtek Inc., Collins Aerospace, Triumph Group Inc., Circor International, Inc., Sumitomo Precision Products Co., Ltd., GKN Aerospace Services Limited, AAR Corp., and Magellan Aerospace Corporation among others.

APAC is also expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global aircraft landing gear market during the forecast period. The presence of fast growing countries such as China and India as well as developed countries such as Japan, makes Asia pacific as one of the most promising market for the growth of aircraft landing gear. The economic growth in developing countries of APAC is quite impressive and these countries are expected to offer ample growth opportunities for the aircraft landing gear market players during the forecast period of 2019–2027. In addition to this, the presence of well-established aircraft manufacturers such as Glasair Aviation, Aircraft Corporation of China, Ltd., HAL, and Honda Aircraft Company in countries such as China, India, and Japan is anticipated to complement the growth of aircraft landing gear market in this region.

Within the Aircraft Landing Gear market, various regions are observed to exhibit different growth trends. North America hold the largest share of the total Aircraft Landing Gear market. While the regions such as Europe and APAC are expected to exhibit high growth along with the increasing growth in industrial and Electronics and Semiconductor sector.

Aircraft Landing Gear Market Segment by Regions, Regional analysis covers: Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

The Aircraft Landing Gear Report Assists Users to:

Gain complete understanding of Global Aircraft Landing Gear industry through the comprehensive analytical report

Evaluate pros and cons of investing/operating in regional Aircraft Landing Gear markets through reliable forecast model results

Identify all potential investment/contract/expansion opportunities

Drive your strategies in right direction by understanding the impact of latest trends, market forecasts on your Aircraft Landing Gear business

Enhance your decision making process through ranking countries contributing highest growth to the Aircraft Landing Gear market

Beat your competition through information on their operations, strategies and new projects

Technological advancements are highlighted to understand the future potential of the market

Recent insights on the Aircraft Landing Gear market will help users operating in the market to initiate transformational growth

