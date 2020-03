Asia Pacific Meter Data Management System Market Analysis and Forecast to 2027 – ABB, Aclara Technologies, Diehl Metering, Eaton

The meter data management system market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow from US$ 185.3 Mn in 2018 to US$ 603.5 Mn by the year 2027 at a CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period.

The deployment of smart meters in emerging nations of the APAC region is gaining immense traction. The focus on conservation of energy is driving the deployment in these countries. The development of smart grids and burgeoning smart meter deployment across the region is anticipated to bolster the meter data management market. Also, China’s commitment to green development is another key driver for investments in the smart grid as well as AMI rollouts till 2020.

APAC countries, including China, Thailand, Singapore, and South Korea, are noticing increasing adoption of EVs, which is accelerating the number of EV charge stations. Such initiatives are expected to bolster the adoption of meter data management systems across the region.

Asia-Pacific meter data management system market is expected to grow at a good CAGR during the forecast period. . In 2019, Royal Dutch Shell launched EV chargers at petrol stations in Singapore. Also, the Malaysian government has taken initiatives for the development of EV charging stations across the country. It is anticipated that the country will have ~3,000 EV charging stations by the end of 2019. Further, the government of Thailand aims to have ~690 EV charging stations by 2036. Such initiatives are expected to bolster the adoption of meter data management systems across the region.

Asia-Pacific Meter Data Management System Market–Segmentation

Asia-Pacific Meter Data Management System Market By Offering

Software

Services

Asia-Pacific Meter Data Management System Market By Utility Type

Gas

Water

Electricity

Asia-Pacific Meter Data Management System Market By Application

Smart Grid

Microgrid

Energy Storage

EV Charging

Others

Asia-Pacific Meter Data Management System Market By End-User

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Asia-Pacific Meter Data Management System Market By Country

Australia

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific Meter Data Management System Market-Companies Mentioned

ABB Ltd.

Aclara Technologies LLC

Diehl Metering GmbH

Eaton Corporation

Honeywell International, Inc

Itron Inc

Kamstrup A/S

Landis+Gyr Group AG

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

