Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Market 2020, Covers Impact of Covid-19 on Global Dominating Companies- OMRON, A&D, Microlife, NISSEI, Panasonic, Welch Allyn, Yuwell, Beurer, Citizen, Andon, Rossmax, Bosch + Sohn, Homedics, Kingyield, and Sejoy  

Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors employ oscillometric measurements and electronic calculations rather than auscultation. They may use automatic inflation, but both types are electronic, easy to operate without training, and can be used in noisy environments.

Top market players are profiled in this research study Are: OMRON, A&D, Microlife, NISSEI, Panasonic, Welch Allyn, Yuwell, Beurer, Citizen, Andon, Rossmax, Bosch + Sohn, Homedics, Kingyield, and Sejoy

The classification of Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors includes Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor, Wrist Blood Pressure Monitor and other, and the proportion of Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor in 2016 is about 75.4%, and the proportion is decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors is widely sales on Offline and Online. The most proportion of Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors is sales through Offline, and the consumption proportion is about 81.9% in 2016.

China is the largest supplier of Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors, with a production market share nearly 90.1% in 2016.

Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 27.4% in 2016. Following Europe, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 26.2%.

Market competition is intense. OMRON, A&D, Microlife, NISSEI, Panasonic, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and hold key technologies, with high-end customers, have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry. They are also the main international exporters. However, with further expanding market, there will be more manufactures in the future.

One important reason for the consistent rise in revenue over the years is that the worldwide population of those aged 65 and above will continue to grow over time, making up an increasingly larger percentage. A second reason for the growth of the market stems from the continuing peril imposed by cardiovascular diseases such as hypertension, responsible for more than 30 percent of annual deaths.

The global Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors market is valued at 900 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 1090 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

