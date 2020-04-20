Automotive Adhesives Market 2020| Worldwide Industry Share, Size, Gross Margin, Trend, Future Demand, Analysis by Top Leading Player and Forecast Till 2026

Complete study of the global Automotive Adhesives market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Automotive Adhesives industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Automotive Adhesives production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Automotive Adhesives market include _Henkel, DowDuPont, H.B. Fuller, 3M, Sika, Wacker-Chemie, Huntsman, Arkema Group, PPG Industries, Lord, BASF, Ashland, ITW, Jowat, ThreeBond, Cytec Solvay, etc.

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Automotive Adhesives industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Automotive Adhesives manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Automotive Adhesives industry.

Global Automotive Adhesives Market Segment By Type:

, Body-in-White, Interior & Exterior, Fixed Glass, Others

Global Automotive Adhesives Market Segment By Application:

, Body-in-White, Interior & Exterior, Fixed Glass, Others etc.

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Automotive Adhesives industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automotive Adhesives market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Automotive Adhesives industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automotive Adhesives market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automotive Adhesives market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automotive Adhesives market?

TOC

Table of Contents 1 Automotive Adhesives Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive Adhesives

1.2 Automotive Adhesives Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Adhesives Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Urethane

1.2.3 Epoxy

1.2.4 Acrylic

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Automotive Adhesives Segment by Application

1.3.1 Automotive Adhesives Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Body-in-White

1.3.3 Interior & Exterior

1.3.4 Fixed Glass

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Automotive Adhesives Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Automotive Adhesives Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.6 South Korea Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.7 India Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Automotive Adhesives Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Automotive Adhesives Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Automotive Adhesives Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Automotive Adhesives Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Automotive Adhesives Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Automotive Adhesives Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Automotive Adhesives Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Automotive Adhesives Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Automotive Adhesives Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Automotive Adhesives Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Automotive Adhesives Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Automotive Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Automotive Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Automotive Adhesives Production

3.4.1 North America Automotive Adhesives Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Automotive Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Automotive Adhesives Production

3.5.1 Europe Automotive Adhesives Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Automotive Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Automotive Adhesives Production

3.6.1 China Automotive Adhesives Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Automotive Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Automotive Adhesives Production

3.7.1 Japan Automotive Adhesives Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Automotive Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.8 South Korea Automotive Adhesives Production

3.8.1 South Korea Automotive Adhesives Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.8.2 South Korea Automotive Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.9 India Automotive Adhesives Production

3.9.1 India Automotive Adhesives Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.9.2 India Automotive Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 4 Global Automotive Adhesives Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Automotive Adhesives Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Automotive Adhesives Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Automotive Adhesives Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Automotive Adhesives Consumption by Countries 4.2.2 U.S. 4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Automotive Adhesives Consumption by Countries 4.3.2 Germany 4.3.3 France 4.3.4 U.K. 4.3.5 Italy 4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Adhesives Consumption by Region 4.4.2 China 4.4.3 Japan 4.4.4 South Korea 4.4.5 Taiwan 4.4.6 Southeast Asia 4.4.7 India 4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Automotive Adhesives Consumption by Countries 4.5.2 Mexico 4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Automotive Adhesives Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Automotive Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Automotive Adhesives Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Automotive Adhesives Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 6 Global Automotive Adhesives Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Automotive Adhesives Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Automotive Adhesives Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020) 7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Adhesives Business

7.1 Henkel

7.1.1 Henkel Automotive Adhesives Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Automotive Adhesives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Henkel Automotive Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 DowDuPont

7.2.1 DowDuPont Automotive Adhesives Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Automotive Adhesives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 DowDuPont Automotive Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 H.B. Fuller

7.3.1 H.B. Fuller Automotive Adhesives Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Automotive Adhesives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 H.B. Fuller Automotive Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 3M

7.4.1 3M Automotive Adhesives Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Automotive Adhesives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 3M Automotive Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Sika

7.5.1 Sika Automotive Adhesives Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Automotive Adhesives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Sika Automotive Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Wacker-Chemie

7.6.1 Wacker-Chemie Automotive Adhesives Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Automotive Adhesives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Wacker-Chemie Automotive Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Huntsman

7.7.1 Huntsman Automotive Adhesives Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Automotive Adhesives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Huntsman Automotive Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Arkema Group

7.8.1 Arkema Group Automotive Adhesives Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Automotive Adhesives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Arkema Group Automotive Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 PPG Industries

7.9.1 PPG Industries Automotive Adhesives Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Automotive Adhesives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 PPG Industries Automotive Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Lord

7.10.1 Lord Automotive Adhesives Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Automotive Adhesives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Lord Automotive Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 BASF

7.11.1 Lord Automotive Adhesives Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 Automotive Adhesives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 Lord Automotive Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.12 Ashland

7.12.1 BASF Automotive Adhesives Production Sites and Area Served

7.12.2 Automotive Adhesives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.12.3 BASF Automotive Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.12.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.13 ITW

7.13.1 Ashland Automotive Adhesives Production Sites and Area Served

7.13.2 Automotive Adhesives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.13.3 Ashland Automotive Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.13.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.14 Jowat

7.14.1 ITW Automotive Adhesives Production Sites and Area Served

7.14.2 Automotive Adhesives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.14.3 ITW Automotive Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.14.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.15 ThreeBond

7.15.1 Jowat Automotive Adhesives Production Sites and Area Served

7.15.2 Automotive Adhesives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.15.3 Jowat Automotive Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.15.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.16 Cytec Solvay

7.16.1 ThreeBond Automotive Adhesives Production Sites and Area Served

7.16.2 Automotive Adhesives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.16.3 ThreeBond Automotive Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.16.4 Main Business and Markets Served

.1 Cytec Solvay Automotive Adhesives Production Sites and Area Served

.2 Automotive Adhesives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

.3 Cytec Solvay Automotive Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

.4 Main Business and Markets Served 8 Automotive Adhesives Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Automotive Adhesives Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Automotive Adhesives

8.4 Automotive Adhesives Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Automotive Adhesives Distributors List

9.3 Automotive Adhesives Customers 10 Market Dynamics 10.1 Market Trends 10.2 Opportunities and Drivers 10.3 Challenges 10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Automotive Adhesives (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Automotive Adhesives (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Automotive Adhesives (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Automotive Adhesives Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Automotive Adhesives Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Automotive Adhesives Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Automotive Adhesives Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Automotive Adhesives Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.5 South Korea Automotive Adhesives Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.6 India Automotive Adhesives Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026) 12 Consumption and Demand Fprecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Automotive Adhesives

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Adhesives by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Adhesives by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Adhesives by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Adhesives 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Automotive Adhesives by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Automotive Adhesives by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Automotive Adhesives by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Adhesives by Application (2021-2026) 14 Reseach Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source 15.1 Methodology/Research Approach 15.1.1 Research Programs/Design 15.1.2 Market Size Estimation 15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 15.2 Data Source 15.2.1 Secondary Sources 15.2.2 Primary Sources 15.3 Author List 15.4 Disclaimer

